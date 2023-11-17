Noida stadium to host grand Chhath Puja celebration with massive 150ft x 60ft ghat | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Grand Chhath Puja celebration

Chhath Puja in Noida: Over 50 temporary ghats (riverbanks) besides the one along the Hindon, are being set up in Noida and Ghaziabad for the ongoing Chhath celebrations. The largest among these riverbanks, measuring 150 feet in length and 60 feet in width, is being constructed at the Noida stadium in Sector 21A, anticipating a gathering of over 2.5 lakh people.

In Noida, various smaller ponds will be created in different sectors, including 12, 22, 49, 50, 52, 56, 62, 63, 71, 74, 56, 82, along with the villages of Haraula, Baraula, Bhangel, and Salarpur, Times of India reported.

On the other hand in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has prepared more than 1000 ghats across the entire city to enable people to celebrate the Chhath Mahaparv without having to go far from their homes.

"Right from constructing ponds to providing tents, lights, cleanliness, security, and more, the Delhi government is arranging everything on these ghats. Additionally, cultural programmes will be organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats," said Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi.

"Our effort is to ensure that our Purvanchali brothers and sisters in Delhi can celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath with joy, peace, and enthusiasm," she added.

Chhath Puja 2023

The four-day Chhath Puja festivities kicked off today in various parts of the country with the traditional Nahay Khay ceremony. During Chhath Puja, followers express their devotion to the Sun God, revered as the source of life on Earth and the deity believed to fulfil all desires. The opening day of the festival saw people rising early to take a sacred dip in rivers, ponds, and reservoirs. Devotees observed a day-long fast, consuming only one meal named Kaddu Bhat, prepared in bronze or earthenware utensils using mango wood on a soil stove.

Tomorrow, the Kharna ritual will take place. Devotees will fast throughout the day, breaking it in the evening after sunset with worship to the Sun. Following the evening Prasad, they embark on a fast (without water) for the next 36 hours. The celebrations will conclude on Monday morning with offerings to the rising Sun.

Read More Lifestyle News