Navratri Day 4: Maa Kushmanda - Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, colour and more

She is called the creator of the universe

The holy festival of Shardiya Navratri 2023 is going on in full swing. On the fourth day of Navratri, there is a tradition of worshiping the Kushmanda form of Goddess Durga. It is believed that by worshiping her, all troubles related to life go away and all the wishes are fulfilled. According to Hindu mythology, Maa Kushmanda resides in the inner world of the Sun system and only she has the ability and power to reside in the Surya Lok. She is also called the creator of the universe.

Form of mother Kushmanda

She has eight arms, hence she is also known as Ashtabhujadevi. Her seven hands hold Kamandalu, bow, arrow, lotus flower, nectar-filled pot, chakra, and mace respectively. In the eighth hand, there is a rosary which signifies achievements and wealth and her sawari is of a lion.

Navratri Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi

To worship Goddess Kushmanda, offer kumkum, mauli, akshat, betel leaves, saffron, etc. with devotion. If there is a white pumpkin or Kumhra then offer it to the goddess, then recite Durga Chalisa and finally perform the Aarti of Maa Kushmanda with ghee lamp or camphor.

After the aarti, rotate that lamp in the whole house, doing this removes negativity from the house. Take blessings from Mother Kushmanda for the happiness, prosperity, and protection of your family from troubles. If unmarried girls worship Goddess Kushmanda, they get the groom of their choice.

Navratri Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Muhurat

The auspicious time for worship on the fourth day of Navratri is from 06.23 am to 09.15 am. There is no Abhijit Muhurta on this day. The auspicious time for evening puja is from 07.23 pm to 08.59 pm.

Navratri Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Bhog

At the time of puja, offerings of halwa, sweet curd, or malpua should be made to Maa Kushmanda and this offering should be consumed by oneself and also donated to Brahmins.

Navratri Day 4: Maa Kushmanda's favorite flower and colour

Mother Kushmanda loves red color, hence red colored flowers like hibiscus, red roses, etc. can be offered to her during worship, as this pleases the goddess.

Mantra of Goddess Kushmanda

Surasampurnakalash Rudhiraplutmev Ch.

Dadhana Hastapadmaabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadaastu.

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Importance of worshiping Goddess Kushmanda

Goddess Kushmanda frees her devotees from disease, sorrow, and destruction and bestows them with life, fame, strength, and wisdom. The person who desires fame in the world should worship Mother Kushmanda.

