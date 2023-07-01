Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Chartered Accountants Day 2023: Interesting reasons why CA day is celebrated on July 1.

It’s that time of the year again when we celebrate the hard work and dedication of National Chartered Accountants. Every year, National Chartered Accountants Day is celebrated on the 1st of July to commemorate the oath taken by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to serve society in the field of accounting and finance. This day marks the start of ICAI as the first professional body of accountancy in India.

This year, on National Chartered Accountants Day 2023, we celebrate ICAI's 74th year of existence. The aim of the CA Day celebration is to raise awareness about the importance of chartered accountants in promoting economic growth and stability in India.

History of National CA Day

National Chartered Accountants Day has been celebrated annually since the inception of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 1949. The day has been selected to mark the formation of the ICAI, which helped to develop the field of accountancy in a significant way in India. On this day, members take a vow to maintain professionalism, integrity and quality standards while performing their duties. This day also serves as a reminder to all practising chartered accountants to strive for excellence and uphold ethical practices.

The Theme of National CA Day 2023

The theme this year is “Empowering Financial Excellence” which aims to highlight how chartered accountants across the country help to promote economic stability and financial growth with their excellent skills, expertise and knowledge.

Significance of National CA Day

The significance of this day lies in recognising the important role that chartered accountants play in promoting economic growth. Chartered accountants provide services such as auditing and assurance, tax planning and advice, financial planning and advice, business consulting and more. They also play an important role in helping companies establish processes and systems that are compliant with industry regulations and standards.

Apart from celebrating National Chartered Accountants Day, we should also take this opportunity to spread awareness about the importance of chartered accountants in promoting economic stability. We can also recognize those who have made valuable contributions in this field by honouring them with awards or citations.

