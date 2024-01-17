Masala Chai named second-best non-alcoholic beverage in the world

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Masala Chai secured the second position in the global non-alcoholic beverage rankings

Masala Chai, also known as spiced tea, holds a special place in the hearts of tea enthusiasts globally. Originating from India, this delightful beverage recently earned global recognition, securing the second spot as the best non-alcoholic beverage of 2023, according to TasteAtlas, an encyclopedia featuring traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants worldwide.

TasteAtlas shared the ranking via an Instagram post, stating, “Chai masala is an aromatic beverage originating from India, made with sweetened black tea and milk, spiced with a masala mix—typically including cardamom, ground ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and black peppercorns.”

Providing historical context, the post mentioned, “In the 19th century, the Chinese had a monopoly on the tea trade, and the British looked for other markets that would fulfil the high demand for black tea—which was a firm European favourite.” The post added that the British continued “quest brought them to India, where they started to set up tea plantations. It is believed that chai masala first appeared during that period, but it only became a popular option in the 20th century when the Indian Tea Association promoted tea breaks as a much-needed refreshment for workers and when tea became more affordable.”

Topping the list is Mexico's Aguas Frescas, a refreshing drink made with a combination of fruits, cucumbers, flowers, seeds, and cereals blended with sugar and water. Masala Chai's position in the rankings underscores its unique flavours and the passion it stirs in tea connoisseurs worldwide.

Masala Chai transcends being a mere beverage; it’s a sensory journey to the vibrant streets of india. Its rich flavours, inviting aromas, and cultural significance render it a cherished drink among tea enthusiasts globally.

