Karwa Chauth 2023: Date, puja vidhi and significance

Every year married women observe the Karwa Chauth fast for the long life of their husbands. On this day, women break their fast only after observing the Nirjala fast and worshiping the moon. The festival of Karwa Chauth is celebrated every year on the Chaturthi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month.

Karwa Chauth Date 2023

This time the fast of Karwa Chauth will be observed on Wednesday, 1 November. The festival of Karwa Chauth is considered incomplete without the worship of the Moon. Lord Ganesha and Mata Karwa are worshiped on this day too. Women observe this fast while staying hungry and thirsty for the whole day for the long life, protection, and prosperity of their husbands. Some believe observing this fast does not bring any trouble to their husbands.

Karwa Chauth History

According to many mythological stories, once there was a war between the demons and the gods, at that time the gods were on the verge of defeat. In such a situation, at the behest of Lord Brahma, their wives observed the fast of Karwa Chauth on the Chaturthi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. After this, Karwa Mata protected the lives of all the gods and they also won the war.

Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi

Karwa Chauth is worshiped in the evening after moonrise. According to the method of worship and fasting, on the day of Karwa Chauth, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, wear clean clothes, and pledge to fast with folded hands in front of God.

For evening puja, make a plaque on the wall of the house with an ocher and draw a picture of Karwa on the plaque.

After this, in the evening, place a post at the place of the plaque and put a photo of Mother Parvati and Lord Shiva.

After this, keep lamp, vermilion, akshat, kumkum, roli, and sweets in the puja thali. After this, fill the karwa with water, keep it in the puja thal, and offer makeup materials to Goddess Parvati. After this, worship Mother Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Chandradev.

Listen and read the story of Karwa Chauth fast. After the moon rises, look at the moon through a sieve or in water, then worship the moon and offer water to it.

After this, pray for your husband's long life and conclude your fast by drinking water from your husband's hand.

