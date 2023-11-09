Jogging amid pollution? Dos and don'ts to follow

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Do's and don'ts to follow while jogging amid pollution.

When it comes to staying healthy and fit, jogging is one of the most popular and effective forms of exercise. It not only helps in weight management but also improves cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, and boosts mental well-being. However, with the increasing levels of pollution in our cities, the thought of going for a jog can be daunting. But that doesn't mean you have to give up on this beneficial exercise. In this blog, we will discuss some do's and don'ts that you should follow while jogging amid pollution.

Do's:

Before stepping out for a jog, it is essential to check the AQI of your area.

Try to avoid peak traffic hours when pollution levels are at their highest. Early mornings or late evenings are usually a better option as there is less traffic on the roads.

Wearing a mask while jogging can significantly reduce your exposure to harmful pollutants.

Polluted air can irritate your respiratory system, making it difficult to breathe. To combat this, make sure to drink plenty of water before and after your jog.

If you experience any discomfort or difficulty while jogging, do not push yourself. Pollution can aggravate existing respiratory conditions and compromise your immune system.

If you have a cough, chest congestion, or allergies, it is best to avoid jogging until the air quality improves.

Don'ts:

Avoid jogging near busy roads, highways, or industrial areas. The pollution levels in these areas are significantly higher due to the heavy flow of vehicles and industries emitting harmful gases.

If you can see smog or haze in the air, it is an obvious indication of high pollution levels. In such cases, it is best to avoid jogging outdoors and opt for indoor exercises instead.

Don't wear loose-fitting clothes as they can trap pollutants and irritants against your skin, making it easier for them to enter your body.

Don't forget to shower after jogging. This will help remove any pollutants that may have accumulated on your skin and hair while jogging.

