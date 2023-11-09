Are eyes burning due to pollution? Here are 5 tips to protect them from toxic air quality

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 tips to protect eyes from toxic air quality.

Air pollution has become a major concern for people in Delhi-NCR and all around the world. The effects of air pollution on our health are well-known, but one aspect that often gets overlooked is its impact on our eyes.

The eyes are one of the most sensitive organs in our body, and they are constantly exposed to the external environment. This makes them vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollutants. From burning and itching to more severe conditions like conjunctivitis and cataracts, air pollution can have a significant impact on our eye health.

So, what exactly causes our eyes to burn due to pollution? The answer lies in the tiny particles present in the air that we breathe. These particles, known as particulate matter (PM), can range from 2.5 micrometres to 10 micrometres in size. They are small enough to cause irritation in our eyes.

However, there's no need to worry as here, we will discuss 7 tips that can help you safeguard your eyes from toxic air quality.

Wear protective eyewear

The first and foremost step in protecting your eyes from air pollution is by wearing appropriate eyewear. A good-quality pair of sunglasses with UV protection can act as a shield for your eyes against harmful pollutants and UV rays.

Use eye drops

Exposure to polluted air can cause dryness and irritation in your eyes. Using eye drops regularly can help keep your eyes hydrated and wash away any pollutants or dust particles that may have entered them. Consult with an eye specialist to find the right eye drops for your specific needs.

Limit outdoor activities

During peak pollution hours it is essential to be mindful of the air quality in your area and avoid spending too much time outdoors when the pollution levels are high.

Keep your surroundings clean

One of the easiest ways to protect your eyes from pollution is by keeping your surroundings clean. Dust and other pollutants tend to settle on surfaces, so make sure to regularly dust and clean your home or workspace.

Eat a healthy diet

Eating a healthy and balanced diet can also help in protecting your eyes from the effects of pollution. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, can help improve eye health and reduce inflammation caused by pollutants. Incorporate more green leafy vegetables and fruits into your diet for their antioxidant properties.

