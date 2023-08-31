Janmashtami 2023: List of 10 bhog items to offer to Lord Krishna

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER List of 10 bhog items to offer to Lord Krishna

Janmashtami is one of the most important Hindu festivals that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. It is celebrated with great devotion all over India and is a time of joy and festivities. This year, 2023, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on consecutive days, September 6th and 7th due to Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi. Janmashtami is a time to honour Lord Krishna and offer him special bhog items.

Bhog items are an integral part of worship offered to the divine deity during Janmashtami. The items consist of traditional cooked delicacies and sweets, as well as fruits and flowers. All these items are offered to the Lord as a sign of love and respect.

The traditional bhog offered to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami consists of a range of delicious dishes. Here we have listed the top 10 bhog items:

Makhan Mishri

Rabri

Halwa

Mohanbhog

Peda

Malpua

Jeera Laddoo

Kheer

Rasgulla

Jalebi

All these dishes are cooked with care and lots of ghee to make them extra tasty. You can also offer fruits like apples, bananas, pomegranates, grapes, and oranges as part of the bhog. These fruits are believed to be very dear to Lord Krishna and are a great way to express your love for Him.

Apart from food offerings, flowers are also offered as part of the bhog. Red roses are considered to be especially auspicious for offering to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. Apart from roses, you can also offer other flowers like marigolds, mogra, and champa. These flowers have various religious connotations that make them perfect for offering to the Lord on such an auspicious occasion.

Apart from these items, you can also offer milk products like butter or buttermilk as part of the bhog on Janmashtami. These milk products are believed to represent Lord Krishna's playful nature and His love for the cows. You can also offer freshly churned curd or sweetened yoghurt as part of the bhog.

Apart from these traditional offerings, you can also offer dry fruits like almonds, cashews, walnuts etc., as part of the bhog. These dry fruits are believed to be very beneficial for health and are considered to be a great offering for Lord Krishna on Janmashtami.

