Janmashtami 2022: Celebrate Krishna's birthday in style by decorating his palki with these unique ideas

Janmashtami 2022

Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus. It celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. This year Janmashtami will be celebrated from Thursday, 18 August to Friday, 19 August. Devotees around the world celebrate the festival with great pomp and show. They keep fast, offer prayers and sing Krishna Bhajans. It is considered auspicious to place the idol of baby Krishna or Bal Gopal in a palki or a swing. He is first bathed with water containing fragrant flowers. After this, anoint the Lord with saffron mixed milk. He is then adorned with new clothes and then placed in a palki. This year you can make his birthday extra special by making his palki at home by just using simple things which are easily available in our homes.

Here we have shared a few tips, tricks and ideas that will help you make the best palki for your Kanha Ji.

Janmashtami 2022

If you want to make a colourful and recyclable palki for Lord Krishna then you can opt for this origami odea. Use flowers made up of colorful paper to make a beautiful swing.

Janmashtami 2022

You can also use ghota and artificial flowers to make a stunning jhoola for Lord Krishna.

Check out the step-by-step method to make a palki for Bal Gopal below:

Hope you enjoy the whole process of making a personalized palki for your baby Krishna.

