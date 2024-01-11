Is Uttarayan 2024 on January 14 or 15? Know exact date, shubh muhurat and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know when is Uttarayan: Exact date, shubh muhurat and more

Uttarayan is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated in India. It marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn, symbolizing the end of winter and the beginning of longer, warmer days. This auspicious occasion brings people together to participate in kite-flying competitions, indulge in traditional delicacies, and worship the Sun God. In this article, we will explore the significance of Uttarayan, its date and time in 2024, and the rituals and celebrations associated with this colourful festival.

The Significance of Uttarayan

Uttarayan holds great significance for farmers across the country. As the sun begins its northward movement, it signifies the end of bitter cold and shorter days, and the start of the harvest season. The transition from winter to summer is celebrated with much enthusiasm, as it brings hope for good times ahead. The festival is observed in various states of India, known by different names such as Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, and Uttarayan in Gujarat. While the rituals and traditions may vary, the essence of celebrating the sun's journey remains the same.

Uttarayan 2024: Date and Time

In 2024, Uttarayan will be celebrated on January 15th, a day after Lohri. While Makar Sankranti is usually observed on January 14th, this year it falls on the 15th due to it being a leap year. As per drikpanchang, Uttarayan Sankranti Moment will be observed at 2:54 am. The festivities begin early in the morning and continue till sunset, with people gathering on their terraces to participate in kite-flying competitions. The sky is filled with vibrant kites of all shapes and sizes, creating a mesmerizing sight for onlookers. After the exhilarating kite-flying sessions, the evening sky is illuminated with beautiful sky lanterns, symbolizing hope and prosperity

Uttarayan Celebrations Across India

While Gujarat is famous for its grand Uttarayan celebrations, the festival is observed with equal fervour in other parts of India. Let's take a look at how Uttarayan is celebrated in different states:

Punjab - Lohri

In Punjab, Uttarayan is celebrated as Lohri, a festival dedicated to the harvest season. People gather around bonfires, sing traditional folk songs, and perform traditional dances. The festival holds immense cultural significance and is marked by the distribution of sweets and charitable acts.

Tamil Nadu - Pongal

In Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal, a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God. People prepare a special dish called Pongal, made from newly harvested rice, jaggery, and milk. The festival is a time for family gatherings, traditional music and dance performances, and exchanging gifts.

Assam - Bihu

In Assam, the festival of Bihu marks the arrival of the harvesting season. People engage in traditional dance forms, like the Bihu dance, and participate in community feasts. The festival is a celebration of Assamese culture and is characterized by vibrant performances and lively music.

Uttarayan is a festival that signifies the joy of new beginnings and the celebration of nature's bounty. It brings people together, transcending cultural and regional boundaries. The thrill of kite-flying, the mouth-watering delicacies, and the spirit of unity and togetherness make Uttarayan a truly memorable experience.