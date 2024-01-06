Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? From correct date to puja timings, here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? From correct date to puja timings

Lohri, a vibrant and joyous festival, marks the ripening of winter crops and the commencement of a new harvesting season. Celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp, Lohri is particularly cherished by the Hindu and Sikh communities in Haryana and Punjab.

This auspicious occasion, also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, holds deep cultural significance and is a time for delicious food, family gatherings, traditional folk songs, and dance.

The significance of Lohri:

Lohri is a festival that symbolizes fertility, abundance, and the joy of life. It is celebrated to honour the successful harvest of crops and to express gratitude to the gods for their blessings.

The festival also signifies the transition from winter to spring, as the days become longer and the weather gradually becomes warmer.

Lohri Date and Puja Timings:

The exact date of Lohri can sometimes create confusion. This year, the celebration of Lohri is scheduled for Sunday, January 14, 2024, according to Drik Panchang. Makar Sankranti, a related festival, will follow on Monday, January 15, 2024. The auspicious timings for the Lohri puja are as follows:

Tritiya tithi: up to 07:59 AM, January 14

Chaturthi tithi: up to 04:59 AM, January 15

Brahma Muhurta: 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM

Lohri rituals and traditions:

The celebration of Lohri revolves around lighting a bonfire, offering prayers, and performing traditional rituals. People gather outside their homes or in public areas and ignite the bonfire using wood and cow dung cakes. The fire represents the energy and power of the Sun, and the offerings made to the fire are symbolic of gratitude and reverence.

As part of the ritual, sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewdi, and peanuts are offered to the fire.

These items are considered auspicious and are believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

The crops harvested during the season are also used to prepare bhog (offerings) that are reverently offered to the fire. The fragrance of burning sugarcanes fills the air, adding to the festive atmosphere.