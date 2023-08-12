International Youth Day 2023: Know this year's theme, purposes and celebration

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV International Youth Day 2023

International Youth Day is celebrated every year on August 12 to raise awareness about youth-related issues worldwide and to recognise the contribution of young individuals to society. This day has been celebrated for the last two decades, since 1999, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers of Responsible for Youth (Lisbon, 8-12 August 1998) and declared August 12 as World Youth Day.

International Youth Day 2023 Theme

The theme of this year’s International Youth Day is ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’. Green skills are “knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society”, UN reports said. The first International Youth Day was observed on August 12, 2000.

International Youth Day 2023 Purpose

As the world moves towards a green transition, the shift towards an environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient world is critical not only to respond to the global climate crisis but also to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The ability of the population to acquire green skills will be the key to a smooth transition towards a green future.

In addition to transversal skills that draw on a variety of knowledge, values, and attitudes to support environmentally sustainable decisions in work and life, the SDGs include technical knowledge and skills that enable the successful application of green technology and processes in occupational settings.

International Youth Day 2023 Celebration

The International Youth Day 2023 celebration aims to raise awareness of green skills and their relevance for achieving the SDGs, while highlighting the central role of young people in the green transition, along with training the stakeholders with the knowledge and information necessary to understand the importance of green skills for young people. This day further highlights policies and procedures that might nurture the development of green skills among youths and provide an inclusive platform to exchange views on related topics.

On the occasion of International Youth Day, cultural, social, and cultural celebrations are organized by the authorities in all government and non-government organizations and clubs, etc. to make this day glorious. Together with the UN Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth and the Unlimited Generation, DESA will host a global webinar for the official observance of International Youth Day in 2023.

Read More Lifestyle News