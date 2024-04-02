International Children's Book Day 2024: 5 children’s books for parents to gift their kids

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 children’s books for parents to gift their kids

Every year on April 2nd, we celebrate International Children's Book Day (ICBD). It's a day dedicated to sparking a love of reading in children. Imagine a world filled with exciting adventures, funny characters, and knowledge – that's the power of books. This day is all about reminding kids (and adults!) how much joy and wonder can be found within the pages of a story. So grab a book, curl up with a cosy blanket, and get lost in a world of imagination.

International Children's Book Day 2024: Date and Theme

Each year, on April 2nd, International Children's Book Day is commemorated, and this year it falls on a Tuesday. International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) Japan (JBBY) is privileged to serve as the official sponsor of ICBD 2024, with the theme ‘Crossing Oceans through the Power of Imagination’.

International Children's Book Day 2024: History

ICBD's inception dates back to 1967 when IBBY established a dedicated day to advocate for children's literature. April 2nd was chosen to coincide with the birthday of Hans Christian Andersen, the renowned Danish author behind timeless classics such as "The Little Mermaid" and "The Ugly Duckling." This selection is a fitting homage, as Andersen's stories have inspired generations to embrace the joy of reading. Over the years, ICBD has evolved into a cherished annual occasion, eagerly embraced by schools, libraries, and book communities worldwide. Each year, a different national division of IBBY has the privilege of organising the event, selecting a theme, and inviting distinguished authors and illustrators to craft a message and poster that captures the essence of ICBD.

5 books for parents to gift their children:

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle

Age group: 0-3 years

A timeless classic that continues to captivate young hearts, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" is a charming tale of transformation and discovery. With its vibrant illustrations and simple narrative, Eric Carle takes children on a journey through the life cycle of a caterpillar, teaching valuable lessons about growth, perseverance, and the beauty of nature.

"Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak

Age group: 3-6 years

Enter the imaginative world of Max, a mischievous young boy who embarks on a thrilling adventure to a land of wild creatures. Maurice Sendak's iconic masterpiece, "Where the Wild Things Are," enchants young readers with its evocative illustrations and poignant exploration of childhood fantasies and emotions. A timeless tale that sparks the imagination and encourages children to embrace their wild side.

"Matilda" by Roald Dahl

Age group: 7-10 years

For older children with a taste for mischief and magic, Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is an absolute must-read. Follow the extraordinary journey of Matilda Wormwood, a precocious young girl with a love for books and a gift for telekinesis. With its witty humour, eccentric characters, and empowering message of resilience and intelligence, "Matilda" is a literary gem that will leave a lasting impression on young minds.

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling

Age group: 10-14 years

Step into the enchanting world of wizardry and wonder with J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." As Harry Potter embarks on his epic journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, readers are transported to a realm of magic, friendship, and adventure. With its richly imagined universe, compelling characters, and timeless themes of courage and friendship, this beloved series continues to inspire and delight readers of all ages.

"The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins

Age group: 14 and above

For older teens craving excitement and intrigue, Suzanne Collins's "The Hunger Games" offers a gripping dystopian tale of survival and rebellion. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where teenagers are forced to fight to the death in a televised spectacle, this adrenaline-fueled adventure explores themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the power of hope. A thought-provoking read that will keep readers on the edge of their seats till the very end.