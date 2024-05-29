Have you tried Power Walking? Just 5 minutes of this new style of walk can help you stay fit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A 5-minute walk can help you stay fit.

Nowadays people have become very conscious about their health. People can be seen walking in the parks, clubs and roads of societies. Some people take long walks both in the morning and evening. By the way, walking is considered the best fitness exercise. It works out for your whole body. However, many times people do not have time to go to the gym or exercise. Such people can easily walk anywhere anytime. In this article, we are going to tell you about three such styles of walking in which you can walk according to the time you have. This will also help in losing weight fast.

5-minute power walk

If you are in the office or you don't have much time in the morning, then you can try a 5-minute power walk. This will reduce weight and also keep your mental health good. You have to take care of your steps in a power walk. You have to take small steps while walking. You also have to move your hands back and forth at speed. While walking, you will put your heels first and toes later. That is, in the walk, the heels will touch first and then the toes. A walk done in this way is more effective than a normal walk. That is why it is called a power walk.

20-minute walk

People who have 20-25 minutes for walking can initially do a power walk and warm up for 3-4 minutes. After this, you can start a normal walk. But in this walk, you have to do a power walk for one minute every 5 minutes. That is, do a 4-minute normal walk and a 1-minute fast walk. You have to follow the pattern of a power walk. You have to move your foot from heel to toe. In this way, you can do a 5-minute power walk and a 15-20-minute normal walk.

40-minute walk

Health experts consider a 40-minute walk as the golden rule of exercise. With this, you can keep yourself fit for a long time. Therefore, those who are concerned about fitness should take 40 minutes every day for their walk. A 40-minute walk will keep both the body and mind healthy. You can walk at a normal speed. If you feel like it, you can also include some jogging or running in it. A 40-minute walk every day is necessary to maintain your fitness.

