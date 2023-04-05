Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, mantra & more

The birthday of Hanuman, also known as Maruti Nandan, will be celebrated on April 6, 2023. Hanuman Jayanti, which is also called Bajrangbali Jayanti, Anjaneya Jayanti, Hanumath Jayanti, and Hanuman Janamotsav, is a significant event in the Hindu religion and is marked with grand celebrations. Lord Hanuman, who is also known as Vayu Deva's son (the Wind God), was born to Kesari and Mata Anjana.

Hanuman Jayanti: Date and Muhurat

Hanuman Jayanti occurs on the Shukla Paksha Purnima Tithi during the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu Calendar. The date of Hanuman Jayanti is April 6, Thursday, according to Drik Panchang. The Purnima Tithi will begin on April 5 at 9:19 a.m. and will end at 10:04 a.m on 6 April.

The following Shubh Muhurat times should be noted by devotees preparing to observe Hanuman Jayanti:

6:06 a.m. to 7:40 a.m.

10:49 a.m. to 12:23 p.m.

12:23 p.m. to 1:58 p.m.

1:58 p.m. to 3:32 p.m.

5:07 p.m. to 6:41 p.m.

6:41 p.m. to 8:07 p.m.

Hanuman Jayanti: History and significance

Lord Hanuman's birth is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman is thought to have been born at Chaitra Purnima, soon after sunrise on Mangalwar, according to the Drik Panchang (Tuesday). He was born in Mesha Lagna and Chitra Nakshatra.

According to mythology, Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Mahadeva who possesses Ashta Siddhi and Nav Nidhi. He stands for enduring vitality, fidelity, and devotion.

Hanuman Jayanti: Puja

On this day, people adorn their homes, put on new garments, go to temples, worship Lord Hanuman, donate sindoor (red vermilion) to Lord Hanuman, read the Sunderkand Path, and observe a long day's fast. One can achieve peace, strength, and prosperity in their lives by praying to Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti: Mantra

The Mool Mantra of Lord Hanuman is:

"Om Shri Hanumate Namah"

"Ashta Siddhi Nav Nidhi Ke Daata As Var Deen Janki Maata"

The most common hymns to praise and ask for the blessings of Lord Hanuman are Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand, and Bajarang Baan.

DON'T MISS

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Venus transit is not favorable for Gemini & THESE 2 zodiac signs

Read More Lifestyle News