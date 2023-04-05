Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Venus transit is not favorable for Gemini & THESE 2 zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How will venus transit on Hanuman Jayanti prove to be for your zodiac sign?

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2023, the planet Venus will transit into the Taurus zodiac sign. This shukra gochar will bring negative effects for three zodiac signs- Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius. While the Gemini sign will witness an increase in expenses, Scorpio will see mixed results. People of the Sagittarius zodiac sign, on the other hand, will have trouble with debt. Know how will Venus transit on Hanuman Jayanti prove to be for your zodiac sign.

Gemini

For the people of this zodiac, the transit of Venus will be in the sense of expenditure. At this time the transit of Venus is not seen to be favorable for you. An increase in your expenses and family tension is possible due to this transit. At this time you may have to face some problems on the job. If you are thinking of changing the job then the proposal may get stuck. At this time you are advised to be careful in matters related to love.

Scorpio

Due to the transit of Venus in Taurus, the natives of this Scorpio will get special fruits. But the people of the business class are not likely to get desired profits during this period, during this time they will have to refrain from starting any new work. This transit can bring mixed results for Scorpio. However, you will be able to earn a good amount of money during this period.

Sagittarius

For the natives of this zodiac, this transit of Venus can trouble you with debt. You can take money from your friend to help a woman. At this time, there is going to be a disappointment due to not getting the cooperation of women in the workplace. There can be time for love separation for female natives. You will not be able to take advantage of your relationships. Do not argue more with your lover at this time.

