Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Significance, Celebrations and all you want to know

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation, was born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat and Sunday mark his 153rd birth anniversary. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, he was a lawyer who rose to prominence after he fought for his rights when thrown out of a train at Pietermaritzburg, Africa. Later he was named 'Mahatma,' for “great soul” the spiritual leader and 'Bapu'. The day is also celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence as declared by the United Nations General Assembly.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: History and significance:

Every year on October 2, a national holiday is observed to honour Mahatma Gandhi's contributions to the nation. Born on October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi adopted non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world. On June 15, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 2 as International Day of Non-violence. He initiated the Satyagraha and the Ahimsa movement to liberate India from British rule.

The day honours the "universal significance of the concept of nonviolence" with an aim to "secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding, and nonviolence." ALSO READ: Gandhi Jayanti: ITI Berhampur students create 6-feet high statue of Bapu from scraps | PIC

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Celebrations

On October 2, a national holiday is observed to respect the freedom fighter. Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. Mahatma Gandhi’s statues are adorned with garlands and flowers. The day usually starts by singing Gandhi's favourite hymn Raghupati Raghava. Many cultural events also take place on this day.

