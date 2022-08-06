Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook status

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 7

Friendship Day 2022: Celebrated on the first Sunday of August, this day holds a special significance because it is a celebration of one of the most beautiful bonds, i.e. friendship. Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 7 this year. A friend is a person who knows everything about you. They are our biggest support system with whom we can share anything. Friendship Day is the perfect occasion to express our gratitude towards our close friends. On this occasion, you can also go out with them and enjoy lunch, dinner or a few drinks. Here are some quotes, messages, wishes and images that will make this day all the more special for your besties. Let them know you are thinking about them.

Friendship Day 2022: Wishes and quotes to share

-- "Friendship... is born at the moment when one man says to another "What! You too? I thought that no one but myself . . ." C.S. Lewis, The Four Loves

-- "Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my friend. Happy Friendship Day."

-- "I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." Helen Keller

-- "Friendship… is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." Muhammad Ali

-- “A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart, and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.”

-- We have come a long way and I promise that we will have the best of the journeys of our lives with each other my best friend forever. Happy Friendship Day.

-- I promise that no distance in this world can create a difference between us. Wishing a very Happy Friendship Day to my best friend.

Friendship Day 2022: Images to share

