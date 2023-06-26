Eid-Al-Adha 2023: Know date, history, significance, and other important details about the Bakra Eid festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eid-Al-Adah 2023: Know everything about the Bakra Eid festival

Eid-al-Adha, or the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, is one of the most important Islamic festivals and is celebrated by Muslims around the world in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son at God’s command. This year Eid-Al-Adha will be celebrated on June 29 in India as the largest and oldest socio-religious organisation of Indian Muslims, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has announced the particular date for the Bakrid festival. Even countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia will celebrate Bakra Eid 2023 on the same date. However, Saudi Arabia will celebrate Bakrid on June 28.

The History of Eid-al-Adha

Eid-al-Adha marks the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and is the commemoration of the sacrifice made by the Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham when God asked him to offer his son Ismael as a sign of his faithfulness. Although God stopped Abraham from sacrificing his son, he provided a sheep to be sacrificed in Ismael’s place. To commemorate this event, Muslims worldwide sacrifice an animal such as a sheep, goat or cow. The meat is then shared among family, friends and the poor.

The Significance of Eid-al-Adha

Eid-al-Adha is a time for Muslims to show their devotion to God by sacrificing an animal in honour of Ibrahim’s willingness to obey God’s command. It also serves as a reminder that material possessions are not as important as faith and submission to God’s will. As well as illustrating devotion to God, Eid-al-Adha allows people to show kindness towards others through sharing food and gifts with family and friends and donating food or money to those who are less fortunate.

Preparations for Eid-al-Adha

In preparation for Eid-al-Adha, Muslims around the world begin by cleaning their homes and buying new clothes for their families. Many Muslims also donate money or food to charity to help those who are less fortunate. On the day of Eid, Muslim men attend a mosque or outdoor prayer service where they offer supplications and praises to God. After performing the service, families may exchange gifts and enjoy socialising with friends and relatives.

Celebrations for Eid-al-Adha

On Eid day, Muslims start their celebrations with special prayers at home or a mosque. Following these prayers, families have festive meals with traditional dishes such as korma (lamb curry), biryani (rice dish), and desserts like jalebi (deep-fried syrup-coated dough). In some countries, there may also be communal feasts where large groups of people gather together to enjoy food and celebrate.

Conclusion

Eid al Adha is an important religious festival that marks the end of the pilgrimage and celebrates Abraham’s obedience to God’s commandments. It is a time for Muslims to express their faith and devotion by sacrificing an animal as well as being generous towards others. While the way it is celebrated varies around the world, it remains an integral part of Muslim culture and marks a time for renewal and reflection on faith and values.

