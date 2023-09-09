Dior's former creative director Marc Bohan dies at 97

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dior's former creative director Marc Bohan passes away at 97.

After a career of over thirty years at the house of Dior, Marc Bohan left us at the age of 97 on September 6. Marc was the former creative director of Dior. He was a beloved figure who will be remembered fondly by many in the fashion industry.

Marc Bohan’s career began in 1957 when he was appointed as the creative director for Dior. He knew the importance of creating high-quality garments that were both modern and timeless. During his time at Dior, he developed a unique style which mixed traditional couture techniques with modern silhouettes and fabrics. The result was a line of clothing that was both elegant and wearable.

Late Friday, taking to X, Dior wrote, "Dior is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Marc Bohan, an immense and influential visionary who was Creative Director of our House for nearly three decades."

He also provided a new direction for the house of Dior with his use of bright colours and bold prints. His designs were popular with celebrities such as Princess Diana, who wore a number of his creations including her now-iconic wedding gown. His influence on fashion extended to his work for the brand’s ready-to-wear line, which was launched in 1967.

Marc Bohan’s legacy could also be seen in later generations of designers who followed in his footsteps at Dior including John Galliano and Raf Simons. These designers continued to build on the unique vision that Bohan had created during his time as creative director for the brand.

His passing is a great loss for the world of fashion, but his designs will continue to inspire us all for years to come. We will remember him for his contribution to fashion and we will always look back fondly on his career.

