Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Who is Maa Mahagauri? Know date, timings, rituals, and significance of Durga Ashtami

As the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri unfolds, devotees immerse themselves in the worship of the divine feminine energy, seeking blessings, and spiritual fulfilment. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different manifestation of Goddess Durga, and on the eighth day, we venerate Maa Mahagauri, the epitome of purity and serenity. The day provides devotees with an opportunity to connect with the divine feminine energy and seek blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual well-being. Through sincere devotion and puja rituals, devotees honour the purity and serenity embodied by Maa Mahagauri. As we celebrate this auspicious day, let us know the date, puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance, and more of Durga Ashtami.

Maa Mahagauri, the eighth manifestation of Goddess Durga, is revered for her divine beauty and purity. She is depicted as having a radiant complexion and adorned in white attire, symbolising peace and tranquillity. The name "Mahagauri" is derived from "Maha" meaning great, and "Gauri" referring to her fair complexion. Devotees believe that worshipping Maa Mahagauri can purify the soul and remove all sins, granting devotees wisdom, knowledge, and inner strength.

Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Date

Chaitra Navratri Day 8 falls on the Ashtami tithi (eighth day) of the bright half of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, it is celebrated on April 16.

Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timing for puja rituals usually begins in the morning and extends throughout the day, with specific muhurats varying according to regional customs and beliefs. According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 7:02 pm on March 28 and end at 9:07 pm on March 29.

Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Puja Rituals

Devotees observe elaborate rituals to honour Maa Mahagauri on this sacred day. The day typically begins with waking up early and cleansing oneself, symbolising purification of the mind, body, and soul. A sacred space is adorned with vibrant flowers, incense, and lamps, creating an ambiance of spirituality. The idol or image of Maa Mahagauri is placed on a pedestal, symbolising her divine presence.

The puja rituals commence with the chanting of sacred mantras and hymns dedicated to Maa Mahagauri. Offerings of fresh flowers, fruits, sweets, and coconut are made to the goddess as a gesture of devotion. Devotees also perform the aarti, a ritual of waving lit lamps in front of the deity, accompanied by melodious bhajans and chants praising Maa Mahagauri's virtues.

Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Significance of Durga Ashtami

Durga Ashtami holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It marks the day when Goddess Durga vanquished the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Devotees believe that observing fasts and performing puja rituals on this day can bestow blessings, protection, and spiritual strength.

