Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri? Know timings, rituals, and significance of Ram Navami

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

As the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri progresses towards its ninth day, devotees across the globe gear up to honour Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. Alongside this, the day also marks the celebration of Rama Navami, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. It's a time for devotees to deepen their spiritual practices, seek divine blessings, and reflect on the eternal values embodied by Goddess Siddhidatri and Lord Rama. May this auspicious day bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual enlightenment to all. Let us know the significance of this day, the rituals observed, and the timings to ensure a spiritually enriching experience.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

Maa Siddhidatri is revered as the Goddess of Supernatural Powers and is depicted seated on a lotus or riding a lion. She is believed to bestow her devotees with blessings, fulfilment of desires, and spiritual upliftment. The term "Siddhi" refers to supernatural powers, and "Datri" means the giver. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped for attaining spiritual perfection and enlightenment.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Shubh Muhurat

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, holds immense significance for devotees. The auspicious timings for worship and rituals vary depending on the location and the alignment of planetary positions. On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the Madhyahna Muhurat will take place from 11:03 am to 1:38 pm, lasting for a duration of 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Puja Rituals

Devotees observe various rituals and practises to seek the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri:

Morning Prayers: Begin the day with prayers and meditation, invoking the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri for spiritual growth and prosperity.

Offerings: Offer flowers, fruits, incense, and sweets to the Goddess as a gesture of reverence and devotion.

Mantra Chanting: Recite the Siddhidatri Mantra to invoke the Goddess's divine presence and seek her blessings for the attainment of spiritual powers and enlightenment.

Fasting: Devotees observe fasts on this day, abstaining from food and consuming only fruits, milk, and other fasting-friendly items as offerings to the Goddess.

Charity and Service: Practise acts of charity and kindness, extending help to the less fortunate as a way of expressing gratitude towards the divine.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Significance of Rama Navami

Simultaneously, Chaitra Navratri Day 9 coincides with Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama. Lord Rama is revered as the epitome of righteousness and virtue, and his life serves as a guiding light for humanity. Devotees celebrate this day with great fervour and devotion, recounting the divine deeds and teachings of Lord Rama.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya is all set for rare 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla on Rama Navami; know when, where to watch