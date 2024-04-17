Ayodhya is all set for rare 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla on Rama Navami; know when, where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Ayodhya is all set for 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla

Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama, is celebrated with great fervour and devotion throughout India, but the festivities hold a special place in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama. In the heart of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya is abuzz with excitement as it gears up for a significant event on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla, a ritual that symbolises the coronation of the deity. Devotees from far and wide are expected to throng Ayodhya to witness this historic event. The ceremony will commence with elaborate rituals and prayers conducted by priests and spiritual leaders, marking a momentous chapter in the history of Ayodhya.

When to watch the 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla

The 'Surya Tilak' ceremony is scheduled to take place today, April 17, at approximately 12:15 PM. Lasting four minutes, this celestial event will see forming a 75 millimetres 'surya tilak' on the forehead of Ram Lalla. “The exact period of tilak on the forehead centre is about three to three-and-a-half minutes, with two minutes of full illumination,” said Dr S K Panigrahi, a scientist at CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, who was associated with the project.

Where to watch the 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla

The venue for the 'Surya Tilak' ceremony is the revered Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Complex, which holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. This sacred site, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, has been the focal point of a long-standing legal and socio-political debate surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The culmination of this dispute with the construction of the Ram Mandir has only heightened the anticipation and significance of events like the 'Surya Tilak' ceremony.

For those unable to be physically present in Ayodhya, several media outlets are expected to provide live coverage of the 'Surya Tilak' ceremony. Additionally, various social media platforms may stream the event, allowing devotees from across the globe to witness and participate in the auspicious occasion virtually.

Elaborating on the arrangements made for the occasion, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said, “This is being celebrated with grandeur because Lord Ram is now in his new abode…The temple has been decorated…Rituals are open and will begin at 3 am tonight…Ram Lalla will wear yellow clothes. He will be offered 56 Bhog. Three types of Panjiri will also be offered. Panchamrit will be offered too…The darshan will continue from 3 am to 12 am.”

Meanwhile, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Anil Mishra, said, “During the Surya tilak, devotees will be allowed inside the Ram temple. Around 100 LEDs are being put up by the temple trust, and 50 by the government, which will show the Ram Navami celebrations. People will be able to see the celebrations from where they are present.

As the sun rises on Ram Navami, the 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla will be a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of Lord Rama and the timeless values he embodies. It is a moment of joy and celebration for devotees, marking not just the birth of a divine incarnation but also a reaffirmation of faith and devotion. Whether present in person or watching from afar, devotees around the world eagerly await this historic event, seeking blessings and inspiration from the divine presence of Lord Rama.

