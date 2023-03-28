Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 7: Worship Goddess Kalratri; know Significance, Puja Vidhi, Aarti & Mantra

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANNUBHARDWAJ6 Mata Kalratri

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 7: The seventh day of Navratri is celebrated by worshipping Maa Kalratri, also known as Shubankari, who is believed to govern the planet Shani. The seventh form of goddess Durga is believed to be one of the fiercest forms, who removes kinds of negative energy, demons and ghosts upon her arrival. This manifestation of Goddess Durga also symbolises purity, divinity, and feminine power. Goddess Kalratri, as her name suggests means 'kaal' or death while 'ratri' means night. She drives away darkness and negativity and represents herself as a death of Kaal that appeared like a dark night for demons.

Speaking about the idol of Goddess Kalratri, she is seen carrying a thunderbolt and a scimitar in her two left hands while the right ones are in the mudras of giving and protecting. Kalaratri has a dark black complexion and rides on a donkey. The festival began on March 22 and will culminate with Durga Ashtami and Ram Navami on March 29 and 30, respectively.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Kalratri Puja Vidhi

In order to worship Maa Kalratri, the puja rituals have to be performed rightly. Before beginning the worship, take flowers/fruit/sweets in your hands and chant the mantras and stotr path while invoking the Goddess. Perform the aarti of Maa Kalratri and end the puja ritual by distributing the sweets among everyone.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Kalratri Stotr Path

Hreem Kaalratri Shri Karali Ch Kleem Kalyani Kalavati

Kaalmata Kalidarpdhni Kamdeesh Kupanivta

Kaambeejjapaanda Kambeejswarupini

Kumatighni Kulinartinashini Kul Kamini

Kleem Hreem Shree Mantravarnen Kalakantakghatini

Kripamayi Kripadhara Kripapara Kripagama.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Kalratri Mantra

Karalvandana Dhoran Muktkeshi Chaturbhurjam

Kalraatri Karalinka Divya Vidyutmala Vibhooshitam

Divya Lauhvraj Vamoghordhaw Karambujam

Abhayan Vardan Chaiv Dakshinodhvagh Panirkaam Mam

Mahamegh Prabhan Shayama Taksha Chaiv Gardbharura

Ghordansh Karalasyan Pinonant Payodharaam

Sukh Pprasan Vadna Smeraan Saroruham

Evam Sachiyanantyet Kalraatri Sarvakaam Samriddhidadam.

