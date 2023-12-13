Cardio vs Weight Training: Which is better for fat loss?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cardio vs Weight Training: Know which is better for fat loss

The quest for effective fat loss strategies has led many individuals to the age-old debate: cardio or weight training? Both approaches have their merits, and the optimal choice depends on individual preferences, fitness goals, and overall health. Let's delve into the realms of cardio and weight training, comparing their impact on fat loss across various dimensions.

Calorie expenditure:

Cardiovascular exercises, such as running or cycling, are renowned for burning a significant number of calories during a single session. However, weight training, particularly high-intensity interval training (HIIT), can also result in a considerable post-exercise calorie burn, known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC). While cardio may have the immediate advantage, weight training can boost metabolism over the long term.

Metabolic rate:

Weight training has been shown to increase resting metabolic rate by building lean muscle mass. Muscle tissue requires more energy at rest compared to fat tissue, contributing to an elevated basal metabolic rate (BMR). Cardio, on the other hand, primarily burns calories during the activity itself, with less impact on BMR. For sustainable weight loss, a higher BMR can be advantageous.

Fat loss vs Muscle gain:

Cardio is often associated with fat loss, especially when performed at a moderate intensity for extended durations. However, weight training not only burns fat but also promotes muscle gain. Building muscle can lead to a more toned physique and enhanced fat-burning capabilities, making weight training a dual-purpose weapon in the battle against excess weight.

Time efficiency:

Cardio exercises typically require more time to achieve a substantial calorie burn. In contrast, high-intensity weight training sessions, such as circuit training, can offer comparable or even superior results in less time. For those with busy schedules, the time efficiency of weight training can be a deciding factor.

Appetite regulation:

Cardio exercises may stimulate appetite, leading to increased calorie intake post-workout. Weight training, on the other hand, has been associated with appetite suppression, potentially helping individuals control their caloric intake. This appetite-regulating effect can contribute to weight loss success.

ALSO READ: Green Tea to Jeera Water: 7 morning drinks for weight loss

Read More Lifestyle News