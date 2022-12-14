5 signs that your dog is absolutely healthy and you are a good pet parent

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Dogs do not speak our language but they express with their body language

A dog is a man's best friend and indeed having a pet around the house can change your life in ways unimagined. Animal does not know how to speak the language of humans but they express through their body language and gestures how they feel, both emotionally and physically. There are some signs that will indicate whether or not your dog is doing well. There are various behaviour giveaways that will tell you so. If these signs are missing then you must get ur pet checked up once by a vet.

A Shiny, Clean Coat

Dogs who are happy and healthy have shiny coat due to natural shedding. If your dog is often licking or scratching, it could be a sign of skin irritation or allergies.

Weight

Weight gain is a top concern among animal doctors. If your pet has a lean weight through the months, then it is a great sign that your dog is healthy. If not, then he/she needs a check-up.

Is your dog showing interest?

Dogs are eager animals and if your pet is showing interest when you call their name and address them directly it is a good sign. If your dog is spending time alone or sleeping more suddenly then it is a sign of a health issue.

Bowel movement

Dogs' stools are an indicator of health issues. If stools are firm and free of parasites, it is a good sign.

Read: Varun Dhawan's Bhediya shot in Ziro. Here's travel itinerary of the serene town in Arunachal Pradesh

Eye contact

If your dog is maintaining eye contact with you, it is a good sign. Dogs also make eye contact as a way to check in with you and make sure you’re feeling as happy as they are.

Read: Planning a short hair look? Check out trending styles for men

Read More Lifestyle News