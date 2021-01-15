Spas reopen in New Delhi with COVID19 rules, safety precautions you should keep in mind

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MONTECOXALA Spa reopens in Delhi, COVID19 safety precautions you should take

The Delhi High Court has given permission to reopen spas in the capital provided spa owners follow COVID19 rules set by the government. The court has directed Spa owners to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff every two weeks. The Ministry of Home Affairs has claimed that it does not have any objection to the opening of spas if they abide by guidelines and the employees and clients of spas maintain requisite physical distancing of six feet in the premises, avoid overcrowding, use masks, maintain hand hygiene, and sanitize the equipment regularly.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the entire country was under lockdown because of which spas were also closed. Now after about 10 months, the spa owners have got permission to reopen. But if you are going to a spa, then you must keep these things in mind, otherwise you can also get infected.

While the staff at the spa will take complete care of cleanliness, you also have to take it on yourself to take care of the safety precautions to avoid getting infected.