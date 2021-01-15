Spas reopen in New Delhi with COVID19 rules, safety precautions you should keep in mind

The Delhi High Court has given permission to reopen spas in the capital provided spa owners follow COVID19 rules set by the government. The court has directed Spa owners to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff every two weeks. The Ministry of Home Affairs has claimed that it does not have any objection to the opening of spas if they abide by guidelines and the employees and clients of spas maintain requisite physical distancing of six feet in the premises, avoid overcrowding, use masks, maintain hand hygiene, and sanitize the equipment regularly.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the entire country was under lockdown because of which spas were also closed. Now after about 10 months, the spa owners have got permission to reopen. But if you are going to a spa, then you must keep these things in mind, otherwise you can also get infected.
While the staff at the spa will take complete care of cleanliness, you also have to take it on yourself to take care of the safety precautions to avoid getting infected.
- Take care of your own safety while going to the spa. This is why you must wear a mask with social distancing. Apart from the surgical mask, you can either wear a mask made of cotton or a handkerchief or cloth covering your mouth well.
- Make sure that the rules of COVID19 are being followed at the spa
- Also, keep in mind that people around you are wearing masks and gloves. If the employees are not wearing gloves and masks then you must speak to them.
- If the employee is not wearing gloves while doing the spa, ask him to thoroughly sanitize his hands or wash his hands with soap and water.
- Do not use spa towels. Take it from home so that the risk of spreading the coronavirus is negligible. If you are using a spa towel, then make sure that it is properly cleaned and sanitized.
- Also, keep an eye on the salon person that he is not showing any symptoms of cough, cold etc
- Keep in mind that the things being used at the spa are well sanitized in front of you.
- Before taking a spa, ask if the bed on which you will be lying is sanitised or not. If possible, get the bedsheet replaced in front of you.
- During the spa, ask the employee to use clean clothes.
- Use only the products opened in front of you. Refuse to use already opened items
- Avoid touching anything in the spa. So that the infection can be prevented from spreading.
- Sanitize your hands as soon as you return home from the spa. In addition, if the mask is of cotton, wash it with bleach or soap. Try to take a bath with it.
- If there is no cotton mask, throw it in the dustbin immediately. After this wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.