Miss World 2021 postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19

Miss World 2021 postponed

Beauty pageant Miss World 2021 has temporarily postponed its global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to the health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public. The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days, an announcement made by the organisers on Miss World's official Instagram stated. After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd. Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival !”

The statement also mentioned that as of Wednesday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed Thursday morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.

The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries.

This year Manasa Varanasi will be representing India at the 70th Miss World pageant that will be held on December 16 December at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico. The reigning beauty, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, will crown the next successor.

The 23-year-old Manasa was crowned Miss India World 2020. She was born in Hyderabad. She is a financial information exchange analyst.