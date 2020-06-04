Lunar Eclipse June 5-6, 2020: Dos and Don'ts during second penumbral Chandra Grahan of the year

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ THEHINDUMETROPLUS Lunar Eclipse June 5-6, 2020: Do's and Don'ts during second penumbral Chandra Grahan of the year

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan 2020, the second full moon and lunar eclipse of the year will be seen in many parts of the world between June 5 to June 6. The penumbral lunar eclipse, in which the moon drifts into the Earth's outer shadow, can be a bit difficult to see as the shadowed part is a bit fainter than the rest of the Moon. So it is a subtle celestial event, but one will be able the difference. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth, and moon align in an almost straight line.

When is the second Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan for 2020?

The lunar eclipse will be visible in India on Friday for a duration of 3 hours and 18 minutes. It will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and end at 2:34 am on June 6. The maximum eclipse will be seen at 12:54 am on June 6.

There are several beliefs linked with Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse in India and across the world. Here are the Dos and Don'ts during the second penumbral Chandra Grahan of the year.

Here's what you should do during Chandra Grahan

You can look at the lunar eclipse with bare eyes. No special equipment is needed to view it.

Take bath before and after the Grahan period.

It is considered good to donate something in the name of Pitra.

You can recite mantras such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Meanwhile, pregnant women should enhant this mantra-- Om Devki Sudha Govinda Vasudev Jagatpate Dehime Taney Krishnan Twamaham Srnam Gatah.

What should be avoided

Do not eat. According to the popular traditions in India, cooked food deteriorates faster during Chandra Grahan. Also, beliefs have it that if someone eats during the Grahan then he/she should observe fasting for three days.

Don't step out as it may radiate harmful rays.

Don't cook.

Pregnant women shouldn't use knives or any sharp objects as it is believed that it may lead to birthmarks. It is also advised that expecting mothers should stay inside the house during the lunar eclipse.

