Switch to a lemon based fragrance and feel thinner: Says a study!

The world is not unknown to the wonders of lemons. From losing weight to reducing cancer risk, lemons possess a great number of health benefits that cannot be ignored at any cost. Especially in Indian households, lemons are used in practically in anything and everything - be it potpourri, or achaar or even for superstitious beliefs, lemons are the way to go!

Adding yet another point to the list of their endless benefits, a study published by the University of Sussex's Computer-Human Interaction (SCHI) Lab suggests that people tend to feel thinner and lighter when exposed to the scent of lemon. On the contrary, vanilla smell can make them feel heavier and thicker.

Lemons can make you feel lighter!

Giada Brianza, a first-year PhD student at the SCHI Lab and lead researcher on this work, said: said, "Our brain holds several mental models of one's own body appearance which are necessary for successful interactions with the environment. "

"These body perceptions are continuously updated in response to sensory inputs received from outside and inside the body. Our study shows how the sense of smell can influence the image we have in our mind of our body and on the feelings and emotions towards it."

"Being able to positively influence this perception through technology could lead to novel and more effective therapies for people with body perception disorders or the development of interactive clothes and wearable technology that could use scent to enhance people's self-confidence and recalibrate distorted feelings of body weight."

So people, here we give you more reasons to upgrade your perfume game. Wearing a citrus perfume can make you feel lighter, slimmer and hence more effective!

Go lemony now!