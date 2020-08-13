Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WENDELL RODRICKS India Beach Fashion Week to pay tribute to late designer Wendell Rodricks

The seventh edition of India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW), which is set to begin from Sunday, will be paying homage to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, who passed away in February this year after prolonged illness, the event's organisers said on Thursday. The IBFW-Resort edition 2020 to be held virtually will also feature new collections of designers Ken Ferns and Nidhi Munim.

"I'm glad that despite Wendell's demise, we have been able to send some of his garments to IBFW Resort Edit digital," Rodrick's partner Jerome Marrel said in a statement.

Wendell's trademark minimalist style and his resort collection will be showcased as part of the digital event and will feature some of the last pieces created by the late designer, as part of a tribute by the organisers of the event.

"It is a huge challenge to move from such a grand and successful on-ground format to a virtual one as the content needs to be super engaging and exciting for the audience. But this will only help raise the bar. We're excited to have many new audiences in this interesting format!" IBFW founder Pallav Ojha said.

In its new digital avatar, celebrities and stylists to fashion enthusiasts and viewers will now get a front-row seat to some explosive fashion from Goa's gorgeous shores along with "innovative new showcase of the best resort and beach wear in India", the statement said.

Designer Ken Ferns is scheduled to showcase his collection 'The Fernweh Extension' inspired by different tribes from around the world, while designer Nidhi Munim's collection of comfort clothing with a sustainable touch will be also featured.

"Our new collection aThe Sunshine' is inspired by the excessive 80s, with a burst of neon blended in monochromes to add a spunk of positivity in these changing times. I'm truly thankful to IBFW for adding some fun and fashion in our lives," Munim said.

Rodricks passed away at his home in Colvale village in Goa at the age of 59.

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage