Happy Vasant Panchami 2020: WhatsApp messages, SMSes, Facebook greetings, status and HD images 

Vasant Panchami 2020 is a festival full of joy and endless blessings. It is celebrated in Indian states, marking the onset of spring. In many parts of India, it is celebrated with great fervor. People worship Goddess Saraswati, who is hailed as the goddess of knowledge and wisdom among Hindu community. The festival is celebrated by the Hindu community, who visit temples to offer their prayers to Goddess Saraswati. People in some states like West Bengal wear yellow clothes to celebrate the onset of spring, which is often related to the colour yellow. Students in school and college celebrate the day by worshipping their books and pens/pencils.

On this Vasant Panchami, also known as Basant Panchami, send some Facebook messages, SMSes and greetings.

Vasant Panchami 2020 Facebook and WhatsApp messages, SMSes

Spring is in air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami 2020!

Just like the nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turns into happy shades too Let's make merry and dance to the beautiful melody of nature Happy Basant Panchami!

No greeting card to give, no sweet flowers to send, no cute graphics to forward, just a caring heart wishing u…Happy Basant Panchami.

May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With

The Ocean Of Knowledge Which Never Ends. Happy Vasant Panchami 2020.

May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami,

Bring the wealth of knowledge to you, May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati… and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami.

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear - Happy Basant Panchami!

With nature's resplendence all around, there's song on every lip and romance is in the air. May the beautiful melodies touch your life this Basant Panchami

