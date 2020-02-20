Friday, February 21, 2020
     
Maha Shivratri 2020: Free Download Lord Shiva Photos, HD Wallpapers, Pictures, Images and Wishes

Download Maha Shivratri pictures, Lord Shiva images for friends and family from here. Send these images and wish them on the occasion of this auspicious festival.

New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2020 23:57 IST
Maha Shivratri 2020: Lord Shiva is considered one of the supreme powers of the universe. Maha Shivratri, which is celebrated in his reverence is the most sacred and significant festival of Hindus. Maha Shivratri, which is celebrated on 13th day or the 14th night of Krishna Paksha of Phalguna or Maagha month, marks the consummation of Shiva's marriage. There are several beliefs associated with the celebration. 

Maha Shivratri literally means 'The Great Night of Shiva' . Devotees throng the temple and worship the Shivalinga. A variety of flowers, fruits, milk and curd are offered to please the God. In many temples, maha abhishekam is performed where the Shivalinga is bathed with milk. 

On this auspicious day, we have compiled some of the best Maha Shivratri images, wishes and photo which you can send to your loved ones.

Happy Maha Shivratri to all of you. Om Namah Shivay!

