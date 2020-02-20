Maha Shivratri 2020: Free Download Lord Shiva Photos, HD Wallpapers, Pictures, Images and Wishes

Maha Shivratri 2020: Lord Shiva is considered one of the supreme powers of the universe. Maha Shivratri, which is celebrated in his reverence is the most sacred and significant festival of Hindus. Maha Shivratri, which is celebrated on 13th day or the 14th night of Krishna Paksha of Phalguna or Maagha month, marks the consummation of Shiva's marriage. There are several beliefs associated with the celebration.
Maha Shivratri literally means 'The Great Night of Shiva' . Devotees throng the temple and worship the Shivalinga. A variety of flowers, fruits, milk and curd are offered to please the God. In many temples, maha abhishekam is performed where the Shivalinga is bathed with milk.
On this auspicious day, we have compiled some of the best Maha Shivratri images, wishes and photo which you can send to your loved ones.
Download Mahashivratri 2020 Photo Images Wallpaper
Download maha Shivratri wishes, images
Best Maha Shivratri Messages
Maha Shivratri Photos HD Collection Download 2020
Best Maha Shivratri Images HD Download 2020
Happy Maha Shivratri Images, Pics, Photos & Wallpapers in HD Download 2020
Happy Maha Shivratri to all of you. Om Namah Shivay!