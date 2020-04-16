Getting bored at home? Here are 5 things you could hook to during the extended lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent decision of extending the coronavirus lockdown till May 3rd is definitely the needful step for the fight against the pandemic. However, the people who are stuck at home are wondering how to further utilize this blessing in disguise. If you are one amongst those who is done house partying, scrolling social media platforms, sipping the much in trend Dalgona coffee and mastered all possible recipes, this is the best place for you. Here's an extension for things you could possibly do to quarantine like a pro. Take this as a moment to cherish the little things in life while you stay home and stay safe.
FITNESS:
View this post on Instagram
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
Have been trying out all the new recipes at home and now in guilt of what to do with that belly fat? Worry not, there's a solution for everything! There are numerous ways to lose those extra kilos gained by basic home workout. In case you are missing the dance floor already, you can Zumba it out and have a fun-filled workout session.
Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif among others has been a great motivator for fans to adapt daily work out sessions and remain fit. There are infinite trending app and websites guiding your way to fitness that can become fitness saviours amid the lockdown.
View this post on Instagram
#WorkoutFromHome #Part2 Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe 😊 ♦️ #Warmup 1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps 2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps 3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps 4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps ♦️ #Workout: 1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps 2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps 3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps 4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps 5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps 6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps @reebokindia #CommittedToFitness 🎥 by @isakaif 🌟
ENTERTAINMENT:
While the Ramayana has given us all a special throwback to 90’s entertainment, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix too have been significant support during the lockdown. Binge-watching has never gone out of fashion and will most likely continue to be the major source of entertainment for many. If you are looking forward to hooking on to interesting web series Strangers Things, Money Heist, The crown should definitely be the next on your must-watch list.
READ:
If you are a book worm and pretty much done with the ones you have, e-books are the way forward. Recently launched Plagued by Anirudh Arun, A Pandemic Survivor Story is a work of fiction based on the current COVID-19 pandemic and is a story about survival and hope. What better than a book that drives you through the entire pandemic and lets you see how it will probably end. The book not only explains the entire pandemic but also lets you indirectly contribute to the warriors in the frontline through PM Cares Fund. The author of the book has pledged to contribute all the earnings from the book to the PM Cares Fund. So, if you haven’t made a contribution yet, this book gives you that chance.
INDOOR GAMES:
Remember those days of draw 4, check & mate? What better time to bond a little more with family and siblings while playing the games we have played while growing up. Games such as UNO, Ludo, Chess or even Carrom board will sure give you the biggest of joys during the quarantine days!
KITCHEN GARDEN:
View this post on Instagram
One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested 🍆🌶😍 As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C’est la vie! Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I’m grateful for the fresh produce and for nature’s many blessings... Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious 😍 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwback
One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested 🍆🌶😍 As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C’est la vie! Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I’m grateful for the fresh produce and for nature’s many blessings... Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious 😍 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwback
How lovely is it to plant your own vegetable, watch it grow and use the same in the food cooked at home? For all those who have a green thumb in the house, can plant some veggies such as red and green chillies, tomatoes, mint and even bitter gourd at home and have your little kitchen garden.
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page