Getting bored at home? Here are 5 things you could hook to during the extended lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent decision of extending the coronavirus lockdown till May 3rd is definitely the needful step for the fight against the pandemic. However, the people who are stuck at home are wondering how to further utilize this blessing in disguise. If you are one amongst those who is done house partying, scrolling social media platforms, sipping the much in trend Dalgona coffee and mastered all possible recipes, this is the best place for you. Here's an extension for things you could possibly do to quarantine like a pro. Take this as a moment to cherish the little things in life while you stay home and stay safe.

FITNESS:

Have been trying out all the new recipes at home and now in guilt of what to do with that belly fat? Worry not, there's a solution for everything! There are numerous ways to lose those extra kilos gained by basic home workout. In case you are missing the dance floor already, you can Zumba it out and have a fun-filled workout session.

Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif among others has been a great motivator for fans to adapt daily work out sessions and remain fit. There are infinite trending app and websites guiding your way to fitness that can become fitness saviours amid the lockdown.

ENTERTAINMENT:

While the Ramayana has given us all a special throwback to 90’s entertainment, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix too have been significant support during the lockdown. Binge-watching has never gone out of fashion and will most likely continue to be the major source of entertainment for many. If you are looking forward to hooking on to interesting web series Strangers Things, Money Heist, The crown should definitely be the next on your must-watch list.

READ:

If you are a book worm and pretty much done with the ones you have, e-books are the way forward. Recently launched Plagued by Anirudh Arun, A Pandemic Survivor Story is a work of fiction based on the current COVID-19 pandemic and is a story about survival and hope. What better than a book that drives you through the entire pandemic and lets you see how it will probably end. The book not only explains the entire pandemic but also lets you indirectly contribute to the warriors in the frontline through PM Cares Fund. The author of the book has pledged to contribute all the earnings from the book to the PM Cares Fund. So, if you haven’t made a contribution yet, this book gives you that chance.

INDOOR GAMES:

Remember those days of draw 4, check & mate? What better time to bond a little more with family and siblings while playing the games we have played while growing up. Games such as UNO, Ludo, Chess or even Carrom board will sure give you the biggest of joys during the quarantine days!

KITCHEN GARDEN:

How lovely is it to plant your own vegetable, watch it grow and use the same in the food cooked at home? For all those who have a green thumb in the house, can plant some veggies such as red and green chillies, tomatoes, mint and even bitter gourd at home and have your little kitchen garden.

