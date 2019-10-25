Choti Diwali 2019: Best Wishes, SMSes , Quotes, Messages for Facebook & Whatsapp

Choti Diwali 2019: Best Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Messages for Facebook & Whatsapp

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi falls on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Ashvin. It is the second day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali, the most important festival of Hindus. According to the legends, it was on this day that the asura (demon) Narakasura was killed by Krishna, Satyabhama and Kali. The day is celebrated by early morning religious rituals and festivities follow on.

Following are messages you can use to wish your friends, family and colleagues this year!

Choti Diwali Wishes

May Almighty bless you with all the courage to win over your problems like Lord Krishna, Maa Kali and Satyabhama won over Narakasur…. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi.”

“Wishing a very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family…. May this auspicious occasion mark an end to all the negativities and threats around you.”

“Just the way Almighty destroyed Narakasur, I wish Almighty also destroys all the problems in your life…. Wishing a warm and blessed Naraka Chaturdashi!!!”

Let your Sorrows Burst Like Crackers,

your Happiness be like Sparkles,

your Dreams Soar like Rockets

and let your Life be Enlightened by Lamp

Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year ahead.

Delightful laddoos, Incandescent diyas

Whole lot of fun, a big stock of masti

Lots of mithai and Innumerable fireworks

Wishing you the best bargain

on fun n lots of sale-e-bration

Wish you a very Happy Diwali!

Choti Diwali Messages

Diwali ka ye pyara tyohaar,

Jeevan mein laaye khushiya apaar,

Mata Laxmi viraje aapke dwaar,

Sabhi kaamna aapki kare sweekar,

Happy Choti Diwali.

Choti Diwali Greetings

Laxmi Aayegi Itni Ki sab Jagah Naam Hoga,

Din Raat Vyapar Bade Itna Adhik Kaam Hoga,

Ghar Pariwar samaj Me Banoge Sartaj,

Yehi Kamna Hai Hamari Aap Ke Liye

Naraka Chaturdashi Ki Dhero shubh Kamanaye

Chhoti Diwali ke Is Mangal Avsar pr,

Ap Sabhi ke Manokamna Poore ho,

Khushiyan Ap k Kadam Choome,

Isi Kamna ke Saath ap Sabhi ko,

Chhoti Deepawali 2018 ki Dhero Badhaiyan.

Happy Choti Diwali to you all!