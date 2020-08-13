Image Source : FILE IMAGE 74th Independence Day: History, Significance, Importance, Why it is celebrated on August 15th

15th August every year is celebrated as the Independence day. Our country became free from the colonial rule of the Britishers and the Indian national flag was hoisted the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. His words are still remembered by everyone by heart as he said, "Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge… At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom."The moment was indeed special and contributed to the unity and strength of the country. The year 2020 marks the 74th Independence Day which will be celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Indian freedom fighters started many movements that in some way or the other helped broke shackles of slavery after 90 years. From the Revolt of 1857 to sepoy mutiny, there were many movements that were a major benchmark in the fight against Britishers. We owe this freedom to our valiant freedom fighters who didn't hesitate for once to give up their lives, just so their future generations can breathe the free air of India.

Lord Mountbatten had been given a mandate by the British parliament to transfer the power by June 30, 1948. Watching the impatience of the people, Mountbatten knew, if he had waited till June 1948, in C Rajagopalachari’s memorable words, there would have been no power left to transfer, which is why he advanced the date to August 1947.

It was not easy for the Britishers to give up power and accept the defeat, so they camouflaged it in the name of stopping the bloodshed. Mountbatten claimed that by advancing the date, he was ensuring that there will be no bloodshed or riot. Although he was proven wrong later. He tried to justify himself saying, “wherever colonial rule has ended, there has been bloodshed. That is the price you pay.”

The Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British House of Commons on July 4, 1947, and passed within 15 days. On August 15, 1947, the British rule over India ended and marked history.

74 years ago India’s day of pride was knocking on the door and it was the result of the efforts of millions of people.

