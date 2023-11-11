Horoscope Today, November 12: Favorable day for Taurus, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope November 12: Favorable day for Taurus, know about other zodiac signs

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha, Amavasya, and Monday. Amavasya Tithi will last till 2:57 pm and today is the new moon day of bathing and charity. The festival of Diwali is also being celebrated today. Apart from this, Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 3.23 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of November 12, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You will hold a meeting with your employees related to business. You will start a business that will get support from your family. Should go for a walk in the park with the children, and will see the enthusiasm among the children. Your pending work will be complete, which will reduce tension. Avoid lying, this will keep your behavior favorable to you, and you should also avoid making any decisions impulsively. Today is going to be a good day from a health point of view.

Lucky colour- green

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today your day will be favorable for you. Transport traders will earn good profit from any booking today. Today some unknown person will want to take advantage of your kind nature. So, you need to be careful with unknown people. Today your relationship with your parents will become stronger. There will be some religious programs around you in which your family will participate. You will get relief from diabetes-related problems today. It would be good to take the blessings of parents before doing any work. Lovemates will give gifts to each other today.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today will be a happy day for you. Today will be a good day to start new work plans. People who are planning to buy property will talk to some property dealers today. Today you will have to go out somewhere in connection with business. There are chances of placement in a good company. Today, instead of scolding someone on a trivial issue, explain it politely. Make changes in your daily routine so that your work will be completed easily.

Lucky colour- pink

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today your day will be profitable. Doing business by making contact with people from far away places will be beneficial and the business will also spread far and wide. Women of this zodiac sign will get more profit in business today. The work of people working from home will be completed today. People who are associated with the film industry may get good work offers, you will plan to go somewhere with your friends in the evening. Today people will like the poetry or stories of people associated with writing.

auspicious colour: Peach

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today your day will bring new happiness. For a good future, you can join a computer course. Students will get help from seniors in completing their projects. Health-related problems will end today, due to which you will be more energetic and your mind will be happy. You can also meet a childhood friend, and old memories will be refreshed. Your friend will benefit financially from your cooperation. Mothers can take some concrete steps for the good future of their children.

Auspicious colour – Golden

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Today you will try to strengthen yourself financially and will also be successful. Opponents may be impressed by your working style and extend a hand of friendship. The support and love of your spouse will strengthen your married life. You may decide to be admitted to some college. Do not interfere in others' matters today, give your opinion only when necessary. People of this zodiac sign who are lawyers will get victory in some old case today. A new case may also be found.

Lucky colour- yellow

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will remain positive despite the hectic schedule. You may make some new friends through your good behavior. Today all your work will be completed on time. Before investing money in the share market, definitely take the advice of an expert. Women will be busy with household work today. Today is the right time to complete the work that has been pending for many days. You will adopt some new methods to complete the tasks. Your work will also be completed on time.

Lucky colour- blue

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be your lucky day. Today is going to be successful for people of this zodiac sign who want to make their career in singing. Today will prove to be a day full of confidence for women associated with cricket. You will get an opportunity to do social service which will give you fame. Youths preparing for banking need to work harder. Good results will come. Today your friends will boost your morale. Today you will get success in completing your planned work plans. Matters related to real estate will get resolved.

Auspicious colour- red

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today will be a very happy day for you. Don't waste your time unnecessarily today. Concentrate on completing tasks. People of the society will be happy with your good behavior and will also praise you. Today, due to excess work, you may have to work harder, your patience will bring you success. The ongoing discord in the relationship between lovemates will end today. Today, help from your spouse can prove useful for you. Consult a good doctor for eye problems and you will get relief.

Lucky colour- white

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today your day will be very happy. Your work-related problems will be solved soon. If you have been thinking of meeting someone for a long time, then today is a better day. The ongoing discord in the family will be resolved today. Coordination will remain good. You will be introduced to new people in society who will benefit you in the future. You will have to work on a new project, which will increase your enthusiasm. Students of this zodiac sign will make some new changes in their studies today, which can lead to success soon.

Auspicious colour – Magenta

Lucky number- 4

Aquarius

Today your day will be mixed. Parents will go to a shopping mall with their children. Students will get a new project which everyone will complete together. The newly married couple will visit some temples with their family, which will increase their love a lot. Will you go out somewhere today? Which will refresh your mind. Today you will meet a senior official, and you will get a chance to express your views. You will also benefit from it in the future. Avoid taking anyone else's advice in married life.

Auspicious colour – maroon

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today your day will be full of freshness. Today will be a better day for people associated with media of this zodiac sign, they will get to work on some new project. This evening you will go to play cricket with friends. People of this zodiac sign who have a birthday will plan to watch a movie with their friends. Students whose course has been completed can join a new course. Legal decisions related to real estate will come in your favor. It will be better if you concentrate on your work while working in the office today.

Lucky colour- brown

Lucky number- 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

