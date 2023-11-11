Diwali 2023: Auspicious timings, celestial insights and more for puja

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Diwali 2023 auspicious timings

As Diwali, the festival of lights, is just one day away, we have brought to you insights into the auspicious timings and celestial alignments that promise to shower devotees with the grace of Goddess Lakshmi from a renowned celebrity astrologer Parduman Suri. This year, Diwali brings not only the joyous celebration of Lord Rama's return but also the alignment of planets that enhance wealth and prosperity.

Celestial alignments:

On Diwali, two planets find themselves in the Libra sign, ushering in the kindness of Goddess Lakshmi. The Sun and Moon both grace this sign, which is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with wealth. This celestial alignment signifies a time of increased affluence and prosperity for those celebrating the festival of lights.

Rajayogas and shubhayogas:

Diwali 2023 is particularly auspicious with the formation of five Rajayogas and three Shubhayogas, totaling eight auspicious yogas. Among the Rajayogas are Gajakesari, Harsha, Ubhayachari, Kahala, and Durdhara, each contributing to honour, financial benefits, and an overall increase in wealth and prestige. Complementing these are the Shubh Yogas, including Mahalakshmi Yoga, Ayushman Yoga, and Saubhagya Yoga, promising happiness and abundance.

Significance of Mahanisha kaal:

The Mahanisha Kaal, occurring from 12 am to 5 am, holds special significance during Diwali. Worship during this time pleases Goddess Lakshmi and is believed to bring unlimited wealth. The night is divided into two parts, the first involving the worship of deities and the second, Mahanisha kaal, dedicated to the goddess. Devotees intending to perform rituals during Mahanisha should complete preparations by 11 PM for optimal results.

Diwali Puja Muhurat:

For those planning their Diwali puja, astrologer Parduman Suri has recommended specific timings to maximise the auspicious energy.

- Morning: 8:02 am to 12:11 pm (Duration: 4 hours 9 minutes)

- Afternoon: 1:34 pm to 2:57 pm (Duration: 1 hour 23 minutes)

- Evening: 5:42 pm to 10:34 pm (Duration: 4 hours 52 minutes)

Devotees are encouraged to align their preparations with these timings to harness the divine energies associated with Diwali.

