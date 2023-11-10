Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Diwali shopping tips as per zodiac signs

Diwali 2023 Horoscope: Tips based on zodiac signs for a harmonious and prosperous celebration

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on the 12th of November this year. As the festive spirit is sailing through, the excitement for shopping is real. However, did you know that aligning your shopping choices with your zodiac sign could bring good fortune your way?

Celebrity astrologer Parduman Suri has shared some insights and tips based on each zodiac sign to ensure a harmonious and prosperous Diwali celebration this year. For example, Geminis are advised to steer clear of glass items as gifts, and if received, it's recommended to pass them on to someone else.

Here's a quick guide for each zodiac sign:

Aries: Place a triangular-shaped red cloth near your pillow for 40 days to boost task accomplishment.

Taurus: On Saturdays, gaze into a bowl of mustard oil, then offer it to the Shani temple for good vibes.

Gemini: Say no to glass gifts. If you happen to receive them, don't keep them at home; share the glass goodies with someone else.

Cancer: Add a few drops of Ganga water to your bath bucket, and remember to avoid bathing with bare feet in the bathroom.

Leo: Donate black sesame seeds and be mindful of your words.

Virgo: Keep your inner thoughts to yourself to avoid conflicts. Toss seven dry coconuts into flowing water.

Libra: Sweeten the deal by feeding a bull some jaggery, and watch your words.

Scorpio: Opt for rose water baths to enhance your Diwali experience.

Sagittarius: Recite Hanuman Chalisa and apply saffron tilak after bathing for good vibes.

Capricorn: Skip broken umbrellas at home and steer clear of alcohol, meat, and lies.

Aquarius: Mind your language, avoid arguments, and surprise your partner with a thoughtful gift.

Pisces: Keep broken objects out, tone down the spice in your meals, and enjoy a serene Diwali.

By following these simple yet astrologically guided activities, you can enhance your Diwali celebrations and ensure a positive start to the festive season.

