Horoscope Today, July 10: Gemini will get chance to grow business; know about other zodiac signs

July 10 falls on Monday and today is the Ashtami date of Shravan Krishna Paksha, the first Monday of the month of Sawan. Besides, Sukrama Yoga will be observed from 12:34 pm to 10:52 am on Tuesday. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how July 10 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happiness. Students will have an easy day. You can also consider making a new schedule. Working people will minimize the use of the phone in the office and will focus fully on their work. In matters of money, one should avoid relying excessively on people. It would be better to think before lending money to someone. You can plan to visit a religious place with your spouse. If you have any problem then soon you will get its solution. Pink, 6

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day. You will get full cooperation from your spouse in your work. You can benefit from the partnership in business. You will try to understand things better. Relations with the members of the family will improve, due to which mutual sweetness will remain intact. You might come to know some secret matter. The mind of competitive students may wander, due to which they will not be interested in studies. Due to the problems going on in the family, the mind may get worried. In such a situation, you have to work very wisely and try to remove the problems of the house. Blue, 3

Gemini

Today will be your favourite day. You will get new opportunities to grow your business. Today you can suddenly get back the money lent to someone. The expectation of getting benefits from a person in business will increase. Your enthusiasm will also increase. You will get support from siblings. There may be a change in your schedule due to any function at home. Most of the work started earlier will be completed today. Misunderstandings happening in relationships will end today, due to which the sweetness in your relationship will increase. Today there will be new opportunities to gain money. Magenta, 6

Cancer

Today your day will be mixed. Your attention can be engaged in completing the work. With the support of luck, you will be successful in completing the tasks. There may have to be some discussion regarding some work in the office. Enemies can be more influenced by your plans. For the people of this zodiac who work in a multinational company, today is a very special day. All the problems going on in life will go away soon. For women of this zodiac who want to start their own business. Blue, 5

Leo

Today your day will be better. You will get a solution to your already running problems, which will make your mind happy. Religious rituals can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. To stay healthy, you should take a good diet. Due to good changes in your behavior, you can make some new friends. You will get a chance to help others. Love mates will respect each other's feelings today, due to which the relationship will get sweeter. Grey, 4

Virgo

Today your day is going to start with a good mood. The displeasure of a friend, which has been going on for a few days, will end today. The day will be favourable for people associated with politics and social work. The day will be wonderful for women. Businessmen can attend an important meeting today. You will get rid of debt for someone, your tension will end. You can go for a walk in some nice place. You will get relief from any health-related problem. Overall, today will be a great day for you. Silver, 9

Libra

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. You will get big money in business. Enemies will keep their distance from you today. Those who are involved in the wood business will get some big projects. Writers can write a new story today which will be well-liked by the people. Everyone will be very happy with the addition of a new member of the family. People of this zodiac, who do the work of making paintings, any painting of them can be put in a big exhibition where people will appreciate it a lot. Yellow, 1

Scorpio

Today is going to be favourable for you. If you are going out for a business trip, then take the blessings of the elders of the house, and your work will be successful. Your spouse will get a good opportunity for progress. Businessmen doing courier business will benefit today. Seeing hard work and dedication, today your juniors will try to learn something new from you. You should avoid eating fried things, this will keep you away from health problems. Purple, 7

Sagittarius

Today your day will be better than before. You will spend quality time with your family members, as well as you can have a long conversation with your spouse, this will improve your relationship. You can plan to watch a movie at home with friends. You will meet someone from whom you can benefit in the future. You will get success in a particular work as well as new ideas can come into your mind. You will continue to get the support of your parents. Green, 2

Capricorn

Today your day will be mixed. Work done with a concentrated mind will prove beneficial. Today is a good day for love mates. You can also go to a nice restaurant as well. You should avoid ignoring any responsibility. Your health will be fine. You will try to complete the work in minimum time. The workload will be reduced if the employed people get help from the authorities. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. People who are doing real estate business can launch housing projects. Red, 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will share your mind with a special friend. A movie can be planned outside with family members. Will go to a friend's birthday party where will get a chance to enjoy with other friends. You can learn a new skill, which will definitely benefit you in the future. You can make up your mind to buy a new vehicle launched in the market. You will take advice from an expert in financial matters, this advice will prove helpful. Will complete the stalled work in the office on time. The day is going to be good for love mates. Saffron, 7

Pisces

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Your good behavior will help in creating a different identity in society. Can get decoration work done at home. Today is going to be a profitable day for the contractors. You can make some changes to your daily routine. A new way of doing any work will benefit the business. Your good work in politics will be appreciated. Your influence among people will increase. The family atmosphere is going to be wonderful. Pink, 6

