Secret behind Anil Kapoor’s evergreen look BUSTED

Anil Kapoor is the actor who apart from his acting skills is known for his reverse ageing formula in terms of his looks. Everyone wants to know the reason behind his youthful look even at the age of 62. The ageless actor as he is referred to believes in mental fitness and staying away from all the negativity. The father of three in a recent interview to TOI was asked about his mantra to begin fit to which he candidly said, “It probably has to do with my love for South Indian food and the amount of such food that I have consumed over the decades. I am very fond of the cuisine.”

There is no doubt about the fact that South-Indian food really is a great option for a healthy and a scrumptious meal. Further talking about what he likes in the cuisine he said, “Idli, sambar, chutney, dosa and all the pickles I have had with rice, rasam and curd must be the reason. South Indian cuisine like idli and dosa are healthy food options. When a person is unwell, their diet usually includes idlis — as it is the safest food option."

Not only this, Anil even revealed the type of food he takes in his diet. The actor said that since he belongs to a Punjabi family, his food includes ghar ka khana comprising vegetables, daal and chicken. Taking 5 or 6 meals in a day is the mantra he follows. He usually eats sandwiches with cabbage, lettuce, eggs, oats, cereals and fruit juices in breakfast. For lunch he opts for broccoli or celery while for dinner salads with different sauces and dressings is his choice.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in the film Malang which is a drama film directed by Mohit Suri. The film will have an ensemble cast including actors like Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

