Yearender 2023: Saag Paneer to Chicken Salad: nutritious recipes of the year

Foods with a healthier twist have evolved with time and contribute to keeping our bodies healthy in some manner or another. With innumerable treats, be it a chicken salad with a healthy homemade dressing, chole curry with less spice, or saag paneer, these can excite anyone's palate. Let's take a look at healthy, nutritious dishes.

1. Lemon Rice

Lemon rice, also known as chitrannna or nimmakaya pulihora, is a South-Indian dish made with rice, tempering spices, and curry leaves. This dish contains healthy oils, nutrients such as selenium and manganese, and phosphorous. By adding lemon, also contains Vitamin C and is excellent for the skin.

2. Saag Paneer

Saag paneer is an Indian dish with cooked spinach and cubes of fried paneer. Followed by adding cream or coconut milk. It's the best-filling vegetarian meal. Cottage cheese, which is paneer, is high in phosphorus, and when combined with calcium, it can help build strong bones.

3. Chicken Salad

Chicken salad is any salad with chicken as a main ingredient. Other common ingredients may include mayonnaise, hard-boiled eggs, celery, onions, peppers, pickles, and a variety of mustards. It is low in sugar, carbs, and fibre while high in protein. Therefore, this low-calorie salad is good for your health.

4. Chhole (Chickpea Curry)

Chole refers to an Indian chickpea curry, especially popular in the northern parts of India. Chole Masala is a popular dish where chickpeas are simmered in a spicy and tangy gravy. Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein, making them the best choice to have at any time.

5. Dal Tadka

Last, but not least, the best way to acquire nutrition is by having Dal. Dal Tadka is the most comforting and flavorful dish ever invented. It is a popular Indian lentil dish made with arhar dal or masoor dal. Dal is high in fibre; it provides protein and is great for health.

