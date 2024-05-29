Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Tired of sour curd? Check out these tips to prevent curd from souring quickly and enhance its taste

Curd is the perfect summer cool-aid for every dish during the warm season. Versatile and simple, curd contains various nutritious benefits. However, it is also prone to the natural process of souring which occurs when harmful bacteria have proliferated, causing the curd to spoil. In cases of spoilage, it is best to discard the curd and use these tips to avoid curd from souring quickly next time. Read more to find out 5 ways to prevent spoilage.

Quality of milk is essential

The texture, taste and formation of the curd is determined by the quality of milk you use. It is recommended to use fresh pasteurised milk to set curd with and ensure you check for the expiry date of your milk. Milk that is close to its expiry date is more likely to contain higher levels of bacteria that cause the curd to sour.

Cleanliness is key

Ensure all utensils, surfaces and containers are thoroughly sanitised as the presence or growth of any residual bacteria can affect the fermentation process. This could lead to curd souring faster and cause health problems. To clean your utensils, use hot water and rinse well to remove any soap residue.

Be mindful of temperature and environment

It is essential to choose a cool, draft-free setting to set curd and avoid spaces which are exposed to direct sunlight or too much heat. Such conditions can increase the chances of souring. It would be best to set the curd in a cooler area in your home.

Sweeteners or curd culture

The fermentation process can benefit by adding sweeteners to the milk and help prevent the souring of curd. You could also add a bit of the previous batch of curd to set curd and prevent it from spoiling.

Proper Storage

Finally, it is important to store the curd properly to maintain freshness. Store curd in a clean, tight container and refrigerate it. Keeping the temperature cool helps slow down bacteria growth and increases its shelf life.

Try using these tips the next time you set curd for increased freshness and longer shelf life.

