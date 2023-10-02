This Indian whisky secures 'Best in the World' title, know about flavour, price and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian whiskey has been awarded the best whisky in the world at the Whiskies of the World Awards.

It's been an exciting year for whiskey lovers around the world. After years of waiting, India's most highly-anticipated whiskey - the Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023 has finally been released. This limited edition whiskey has been awarded the prestigious title of 'The Best Whisky in the World' at the Whiskies of the World Awards by some of the most renowned connoisseurs in the beverage industry. It has been awarded the 'Double Gold Best In Show'. The Indian single malt has outshined several international brands, including British, Canadian, and Australian single malts, scotch, and bourbon.

This year's Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023 is produced by Piccadilly Distilleries in India, renowned for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Every bottle of this exquisite whiskey is made in the Himalayan foothills from carefully selected fresh glacier water from the Yamuna River and six-row barley handpicked from Rajasthan.

So what makes this whiskey so special? Ever since it was introduced to the market, the Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023 has been receiving rave reviews from critics and connoisseurs alike.

The company has shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, "From smoky whispers to a symphony of flavours, it's a masterpiece that's now reached the pinnacle of recognition with the ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ award at Whiskies of the World Awards 2023. This Diwali, let the celebration begin with a dram of this limited Diwali collector’s edition."

The whiskey has a complex flavour profile that combines fruit, nuts, and chocolate notes. On top of that, it has a smooth finish that lingers on the palate for several minutes. Indri Whiskey is priced at Rs. 3,100 in states like Delhi, UP, Haryana, Bengaluru and Goa; however, in Maharashtra, it is priced at Rs. 5,100.

In addition to its excellent flavour profile, the Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023 also boasts a unique packaging design that pays homage to traditional Indian craftwork.

The Whiskies of the World Awards is an annual event where over 100 varieties of whiskies are rated and tasted on a 100-point basis by famous tastemakers from across the world.

The Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023 is sure to become a collector's item for more years to come. It is an excellent example of the perfect combination of quality craftsmanship and attention to detail, resulting in an exquisite product that is sure to please any whiskey lover. The win is a victory for the entire Indian whiskey industry. So if you are looking for an exceptional drinking experience, look no further than the Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023 - the best whiskey in the world!

