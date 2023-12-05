Saffron Smash to Kappa Martini: 6 DIY cocktail recipes to raise a toast this festive season

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 6 DIY cocktail recipes to raise a toast this festive season.

It's the ideal time to raise a glass to the spirit of unity and celebration as the brilliant festival draws near, a time when homes are decked out with delicious cuisine, laughing reverberates through the night, and so much more. The celebration is a symphony of affection, thankfulness, and quality time spent with loved ones.

As this year ends, let us redefine the codes of celebration with a unique touch, one that adds sophistication to the festivity. At the onset, here we bring a few delectable recipes that promise to turn an occasion into a memorable and extraordinary experience.

GULAB JAMUN SOUR

Ingredients:

Johnnie Walker Black Label: 60ml

Gulab jamun Syrup (or Sugar Syrup)

15ml Lemon Juice:

20ml 1 No. Egg white

Garnish: Orange Peel

Method:

Add ingredients to the shaker and do a dry shake. Add ice to the shaker and shake hard, pour into a chilled whisky glass and garnish.

BLACK DOG GOLD COIN

Ingredients:

Black Dog Scotch Whisky: 60 ml

Cinnamon Syrup: 15 ml

White Wine: 30 ml

Apple Slice: 2

Cinnamon Sticks: 2

Ice

Method:

Grab a cocktail shaker and fill it with ice. Pour Black Dog Scotch Whisky, Cinnamon Syrup, and white wine into the cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously to combine the ingredients well. Using a cocktail strainer, strain the mixture into a rock glass filled with ice garnish with two slices of apple and cinnamon sticks on the edge.

BLACK & WHITE SPICE BASKET

Ingredients:

Black & White Scotch: 60ml

Cinnamon Syrup: 10ml

Lime Juice: 20ml

Ginger Ale: 100ml

Ice: 3-4 Cubes

Method:

Fill your highball glass with some ice and pour scotch whisky into it. Lime juice and cinnamon syrup are to be poured on top. Top it with ginger ale.

KAPPA MARTINI

Ingredients

Godawan 01 Rich & Rounded – 50 ml

Coffee / Cold brew – 40 ml

Brown sugar / Honey – 20 ml

Method:

Shake well/or blend it with ice and serve it your choice of glassware, coupe or on-the-rocks. Garnish with cacao powder / Coffee beans / Nutmeg, the Choice is yours.

SAFFRON SMASH

Ingredients:

Godawan 02 Fruit & Spice: 50 ml

Saffron syrup: 20 ml

Fresh lemon juice: 15 ml

Method:

Shake well and serve on the rocks.

CHAIBALL

Ingredients:

Godawan 02 Fruit & Spice: 50 ml

Black Assam tea / your favourite tea: 40 ml

Peach Syrup: 20 ml

Fresh lime: 15 ml

Soda: To top up

Method:

Add everything to a tall glass, fill it with ice and top up with soda. Garnish it with a mint bouquet / orange slice.

(With IANS Inputs)

