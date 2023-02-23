Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK PCOS Diet: Foods to include for a healthier you

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects 5-10% of women of reproductive age. It can cause irregular periods, weight gain, and infertility, among other symptoms. However, one of the most effective ways to manage PCOS is through diet. The right diet can help regulate hormones and insulin levels, both of which are crucial for managing PCOS symptoms. Here are some foods to add to your diet if you have PCOS:

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins and minerals that help regulate hormones. They also contain antioxidants that help reduce inflammation, which is often associated with PCOS.

Berries

Berries like blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are low in sugar and high in fibre. This makes them an excellent choice for managing PCOS, as they help regulate insulin levels and prevent blood sugar spikes.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are high in healthy fats and protein. This makes them an ideal snack for PCOS, as they help stabilize blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation.

Whole Grains

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats are high in fibre and low in sugar. This makes them an excellent choice for PCOS, as they help regulate insulin levels and prevent blood sugar spikes.

Lean Protein

Lean proteins like chicken, fish, and tofu are high in protein and low in fat and help regulate insulin levels and promote weight loss.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a spice that has been shown to help regulate insulin levels in people with PCOS. Adding cinnamon to your meals can help prevent blood sugar spikes and improve insulin sensitivity.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that has anti-inflammatory properties. Adding turmeric to your meals can help reduce inflammation in the body, which is often associated with PCOS.

In addition to incorporating these foods into your diet, there are also some foods to avoid if you have PCOS. These include:

Sugary Foods- Sugary foods like candy, soda, and baked goods can cause blood sugar spikes and worsen insulin resistance. This can make PCOS symptoms worse.

Processed Foods- Processed foods like chips, crackers, and fast food are high in calories and low in nutrients. They can also cause inflammation in the body, which is often associated with PCOS.

Dairy Products- Dairy products like milk, cheese, and yoghurt can cause inflammation in some people with PCOS. If you have PCOS, try switching to non-dairy alternatives like almond milk or coconut yoghurt.

Read More Lifestyle News