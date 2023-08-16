Parsi New Year 2023: Creative ways to prepare Patri Ni Machhi and Dhansak Mutton dishes for Navroz celebration

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 5 creative ways to prepare Patri Ni Machhi and Dhansak Mutton dishes for the Navroz 2023 celebration.

Navroz or Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is an ancient celebration that has been observed for centuries, with different names and traditions across cultures. Traditionally, Navroz marks the start of spring, with the return of longer days and warmer weather. However, Parsis celebrate two New Years. This year, according to the Zoroastrian calendar, Navroz had been celebrated in March and now according to the Kadmi or Shahenshahi calendar, Navroz or Parsi New Year will be celebrated on August 16 i.e. today. It is a time for families and friends to come together to share in the joyous occasion.

One of the most important aspects of Navroz is the food. Since this is a time for celebration, special dishes are prepared to commemorate the joyous occasion. One of the most popular dishes during Navroz celebrations is Patra Ni Machhi, which is a fish curry cooked in a spicy green chutney and served with steamed rice. In Gujarat, Patra Ni Machhi is also sometimes served with Dhansak Mutton, which is a mutton curry cooked in a combination of spices, chillies, garlic and ginger.

When it comes to special dishes for Navroz, Patra Ni Machhi and Dhansak Mutton are a popular combination. Here are five creative ways to prepare these two dishes for your own Navroz celebration:

Fish-Stuffed Kebabs: Instead of cooking fish in chutney, you can stuff fish fillets with spices and herbs and wrap them in aluminium foil to make kebabs. Serve these kebabs with Dhansak Mutton curry for an amazing meal.

Stuffed Parathas: Another great way to enjoy Patra Ni Machhi is by stuffing it into parathas. You can use any kind of stuff you like but make sure to include some of the spices used in Patra Ni Machhi such as cumin seeds, coriander powder and turmeric powder. Serve these stuffed parathas with Dhansak Mutton for a delicious meal.

Fish Fritters: Instead of cooking the fish curry, you can also make delicious fritters out of it by adding some chopped onions and spices into the mixture before deep-frying it in hot oil. Serve these fritters with Dhansak Mutton curry for a great meal.

Fish Pakora: You can also make delicious fish pakoras out of the same mixture by adding some chopped vegetables into it before deep-frying it in hot oil. Serve these pakoras with Dhansak Mutton curry for a delicious meal that everyone will love.

Baked Fish: If you’re looking for a healthier option, you can also bake the fish instead of deep-frying it. Marinate the fish fillets in spices and herbs and bake them in the oven for about 20 minutes or until they’re cooked through. Serve these baked fish fillets with Dhansak Mutton curry for a delicious meal that’s sure to please everyone at your Navroz celebration.

No matter how you decide to prepare Patra Ni Machhi and Dhansak Mutton this year, your guests are sure to love them! Not only are they delicious but they also hold special meaning as part of your Navroz celebration. Enjoy!

