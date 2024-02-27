Nutrient-Rich to Easily Digestible: 5 benefits of eating poha for breakfast

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 benefits of eating poha for breakfast

Poha, a traditional Indian breakfast dish, is a delectable and nutritious meal made from flattened rice flakes. Originating from Maharashtra, it has become a beloved breakfast option across the Indian subcontinent. These flattened rice flakes are light, easily digestible, and versatile, making them a popular choice for the first meal of the day. Poha is not only delicious but also offers numerous health benefits. Let's delve into five compelling reasons why incorporating poha into your breakfast routine can be advantageous for your overall well-being.

Packed with nutrients:

While seemingly simple, poha offers a surprising array of essential nutrients. It is a good source of vitamins B1, B6, and iron, which are crucial for various bodily functions including energy metabolism, nerve function, and red blood cell production.

Low in calories:

For those aiming to maintain a healthy weight or even shed a few pounds, poha serves as an ideal breakfast option. It is low in calories and fat, making it a satisfying yet light meal choice. By opting for poha instead of calorie-dense breakfast options, you can manage your calorie intake more effectively without compromising on taste or satiety.

Easily digestible:

The flattened rice flakes in poha undergo minimal processing, resulting in a dish that is gentle on the stomach and easy to digest. This makes it suitable for individuals with sensitive digestive systems or those experiencing morning sluggishness. By choosing poha for breakfast, you can start your day on a comfortable note without worrying about digestive discomfort or bloating.

Keeps you energised:

Poha is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, which provide a steady release of energy throughout the morning. Unlike refined carbohydrates that cause spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, the carbohydrates in poha help maintain stable energy levels, keeping you feeling energised and focused until your next meal.

Controls blood sugar levels:

The combination of fibre and complex carbohydrates in poha helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it a suitable breakfast choice for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar levels. By preventing rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar, poha promotes better glycemic control and reduces the risk of insulin resistance.

