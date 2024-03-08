International Women's Day celebrations: Four drinks that you can enjoy with your girl gang during hangouts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drinks that you can enjoy with your girlfriends on International Women's Day 2024.

Let's raise a glass to the strength, perseverance, and empowerment of women on this International Women's Day. These cocktail recipes are right on time, whether you are hosting a get-together or just recognising the amazing ladies in your life. Every drink, from refreshing mojitos to shimmering mimosas, honours the spirit of every woman.

Blinker

Ingredients:

60ml Evan Williams

30ml grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed

15ml raspberry syrup

Garnish:

3 raspberries, skewered

Glass:

Martini

Method:

Add Evan Williams, grapefruit juice, and raspberry syrup into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with skewered raspberries.

Celebrate women's achievements with the refreshing Blinker cocktail, featuring Evan Williams exclusively imported by Aspri Spirits in India. Named in homage to visionary women who redefine boundaries, this cocktail symbolizes progress and empowerment. Bursting with vibrant colours and daring flavours. So, lift your glass in a toast to the trailblazing women who have paved the way for a brighter tomorrow. Cheers to their unwavering spirit and lasting impact!

Cotton Candy Mimosa

Ingredients:

1 small handful cotton candy

120ml What the Fox sparkling wine

1 pinch of edible glitter

Method:

Take a handful of pink cotton candy and add pink edible glitter, forming a ball. Pour What the Fox Sparkling Wine into a wine or champagne glass and drop the cotton candy ball into the wine. Enjoy the perfect shimmer cocktail.

Indulge in the enchanting Cotton Candy Mimosa, featuring the exclusive What the Fox wine imported solely by VBev in India. With every sip of this sparkling blend, immerse yourself in its dazzling allure, a reflection of the enduring spirit of women across the globe.

Courageous Cosmopolitan

Ingredients:

45ml Smirnoff vodka

15ml triple sec

30ml cranberry juice

15ml fresh lime juice

Orange twist, for garnish

Method:

Fill a shaker with ice and add vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with an orange twist. Toast to the courage and resilience of women everywhere.

Raise your glass to empowerment with the Courageous Cosmopolitan. This iconic cocktail, featuring Smirnoff vodka, made in India by United Spirits, is more than just a drink—it's a symbol of strength and determination. Savour its bold flavours while honouring the fearless women who have paved the way for progress. Whether you're celebrating personal achievements or paying tribute to trailblazers, this cocktail is a toast to female resilience. So, here's to the power of female solidarity—cheers!

Resilience Rose Sangria

Ingredients:

1 bottle Tormaresca Calafuria rosé wine

250ml cranberry juice

120ml orange liqueur

Assorted fresh berries (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries)

Orange slices

Method:

In a pitcher, combine rosé wine, cranberry juice, and orange liqueur. Add sliced oranges and assorted berries. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve chilled over ice and raise a glass to the resilience of women everywhere.

Savour the taste of victory and toast to the unstoppable force of womanhood. Cheers!

