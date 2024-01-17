Gud Roti: How to make and why you should have it during winter?

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Gud Roti: Recipe and its benefits during winter

Winter brings with it the need for comforting, hearty meals that not only satisfy our taste buds but also provide the warmth our bodies crave. One such wholesome winter delight is the traditional Indian dish known as "Gud Roti" or "Jaggery Roti." This delectable treat not only offers a delightful taste but also brings several health benefits to the table.

How to make ‘Gud Roti’:

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour (atta)

Jaggery (gud)

Ghee (clarified butter)

Sesame seeds

Warm water

A pinch of salt

Method:

Combine flour, jaggery, nuts, and sesame seeds in a bowl.

Add ghee and mix well.

Gradually add warm water to knead a soft dough. Avoid over-kneading.

Cover and let the dough rest for 15 minutes.

Divide the dough into equal portions and roll into thin rounds.

Heat a tawa or griddle. Cook the Rotis on each side until golden brown, using ghee or oil for a richer flavour.

Serve hot with ghee, honey, or your favourite dipping sauce.

Benefits of ‘Gud Roti’ during winter:

Natural sweetener:

Jaggery, a key ingredient in Gud Roti, serves as a natural sweetener. Unlike refined sugar, jaggery is rich in essential minerals like iron, magnesium, and potassium, making it a healthier alternative. The sweetness from jaggery provides an energy boost during the colder months.

Warmth and comfort:

Gud Roti, when prepared with ghee, adds an extra layer of warmth to your body. Ghee not only enhances the flavour but also helps in maintaining body temperature, which is crucial during winter.

Rich in nutrients:

Whole wheat flour used in Gud Roti is a good source of fibre, which aids digestion and helps keep you full for longer. Additionally, it provides essential nutrients like B vitamins and iron. The combination of whole wheat and jaggery makes Gud Roti a nutritious choice for the winter season.

Boosts immunity:

Jaggery contains antioxidants that can help strengthen your immune system. During winter, when the risk of colds and flu is higher, incorporating Gud Roti into your diet can contribute to better overall health.

